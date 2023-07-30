THE FRIGHTENING DOOR To Premiere At The Tank's DARKFEST

A new play will be making its world premiere at the Tank's DARKFEST eco-festival on August 6 at 3pm.

Written by Victoria Provost, THE FRIGHTENING DOOR tells the story of a resonance and a friendship between two lives, one of which ends. This play shares all the words between the playwright and her friend in the last year of his life, as the characters candidly discuss mental illness and the struggle to stay connected in the drifting currents of adult life. The play flows between their texts, the writer's present thoughts, music, and dialogue.

DARKFEST is a theatre festival for shows that do not use conventional theatrical lighting, in an effort to reexamine how artists can make theater more sustainable. Dark Fest celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources.

ARTISTS

Victoria Provost - Writer

Katie Devin Orenstein - Director

Sam Lowenburg - Sound Designer

Monik Walters - "Playwright"

Victoria Provost - "Victoria"

Cullen Zeno - "Michael"