THE FACE OF HEAVEN to Receive Free 9/11 Commemorative Reading in NYC

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THE FACE OF HEAVEN: A Comedy, A Tragedy, and a Restoration written by John Robert Tillotson will be given a public reading on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 7:30 pm at The Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza located at 400 West 43rd Street, 2nd Floor, in Hell's Kitchen. Seating is limited, free and available 30 minutes before reading.

The cast includes Kathleen Mary Carthy (Notch Theatre Company/Numerous TV Episodic credits), Matt W. Cody (Regional: Clue, Blithe Spirit, Sleuth), Steven Hauck (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Broadway: Irena's Vow), Darrie Lawrence (Broadway: Dead Accounts, Come Back Little Sheba), Grant Neale (Artistic Director Nomad Theatrical Company, MET: Porgy and Bess), Alex Rushton (Shaker Bridge Theater Company, Lost Nation Theater Company), and Pilar Witherspoon (Broadway: The Father).

THE FACE OF HEAVEN is three related short works set in 2011. In Name Talent Only, an unexpected telephone inquiry, to bring notoriety to a small regional theatre, spins out of control affecting careers and testing the bonds of longtime friends. In The Face of Heaven a tightly knit family of friends in NYC gather in Battery Park City on the anniversary of the death of one of their own in the World Trade attacks. And lastly, The Marriage of True Minds, a New Year's Eve City Hall wedding sparks a restoration of a misplaced friendship.

"These one-acts," said Tillotson, 'share characters and are part of a larger cycle of interconnected plays. Under the banner title THE THEATRIKALS, other evenings have included Project: Bairbre, The Peter Plays and an earlier presentation of The Face of Heaven. They were developed with the assistance of The Clark Family Fund, City Artists Corp, The PlayGround Experiment and Write Now, a branch of 29th Street Playwrights Collective.'

For additional information and upcoming free public readings visit www.facebook.com/johntillotsonplays/

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