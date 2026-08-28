LABOR OF LOVE Industry Table Read to Feature Cristo Fernández, Adam Kaplan, and More

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A private industry table read of the new musical Labor of Love will take place Monday, August 31, featuring Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), Natascia Diaz (Cabaret), Gemma Leopold Needle (The Phantom of the Opera) and Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale).

Set against the heightened world of an American political campaign, Labor of Love follows Jorge, an undocumented Mexican day laborer who unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a long-shot presidential campaign. Complicating matters further, he falls for Holly, an ambitious conservative strategist working for the campaign now prepared to use his immigration status for its own political advantage.

As their relationship draws Jorge deeper into the public spotlight, both must confront the distance between their personal convictions and the choices they are willing to make to secure their futures.

Blending romantic comedy, political satire and contemporary musical theater, Labor of Love explores immigration and the contradictions of the American Dream. Described as The Book of Mormon meets Hairspray, the musical approaches some of the country's most divisive issues through humor, music and an unconventional love story.

Fernández will read the role of Jorge, with Leopold Needle as Holly. Diaz and Kaplan will also take on principal roles in the presentation.

The upcoming reading follows previous developmental presentations of Labor of Love in Los Angeles and Chicago and will serve as the musical's final developmental reading ahead of a full workshop later this year.

Labor of Love features a book by Tony Estrada, Nerris Nassiri and Patti Vasquez, with music and lyrics by Nassiri and arrangements by Alexander Tom. The presentation is produced by Con Ganas Entertainment and Mel Lee.

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