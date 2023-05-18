THE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This Summer

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences is celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. Each week of the series culminates in two rehearsed readings of these new works. The third week of the series features all Filipino characters and is geared towards younger audiences. The first reading is a relaxed performance more welcoming for neurodivergent audience members.

The Dream Pillow by Amanda L. Andrei. Gaven D. Trinidad directs. Best enjoyed by ages 4-8. FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 24 at 3pm and 7pm at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal St.). The 3pm reading will be a relaxed performance more welcoming for neurodivergent audience members. The box office will open one hour before each reading. With the exception of reserved seats for the artistic teams, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Synopsis: On Palmie's fourth birthday, her mother makes a special gift with her: an herbal dream pillow to help her connect with her Filipina grandmother. However, Palmie senses that an herb is missing. When she arrives in the dream world, she meets the child version of her grandmother, but also ends up losing her pillow. She and her grandmother search for both the pillow and the missing herb so that they can properly play in the dream world.

New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.

