THE DORIAN COREY STORY to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre

It's 1967 in New York City and gay life is oppressed, to say the least. Parents disown their gay children, you can be arrested just for being in a gay bar, and homosexuality is still classified as a mental disorder. In this hostile climate, a famous female impersonator named Dorian Corey redefines family and creates a safe haven for others in her small Harlem apartment. After she died, a mummified corpse was found in her closet and that is where the investigation begins. This is the true story of Dorian Corey and a few of the colorful characters she called family. The play is a surreal murder mystery with a comedic twist! In the end the audience will learn the true meaning of loyalty as they take a nostalgic peak into this fabulous world.

September 10th - October 10th

at the Gene Frankel Theatre

Performance Dates



10/10/21 @ 3:00 PM CLOSING NIGHT

Estimated Run Time

2 Hours + 15 Minute Intermission | Total: 2 Hours 15 Minutes

Location

The Gene Frankel Theatre

24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012

Cast

VELMA .................................. ISAAC DEAN

DOMBROWSKI .....................JAKE THOMAS

DORIAN ........................... SCOTT WESTON

JOSEPH .................. SPENCER T. GONZALEZ

WILLIE ................................. FRANK MUNI

MANNY ................... MARLON ALEXANDER

REGINA ............................. TEDDY CALVIN

BOBBY ....................KASSIME BEN FOFANA

Crew

DIRECTOR - LAURENCE C. SCHWARTZ

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - CHRISTINE SLOAN STODDARD

STAGE MANAGER - TAKEILA JETER

LIGHTING DESIGNER - REID SULLIVAN

SET DESIGNER - PETA MCKENNA

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - ANDREW McFARLANE

COSTUMES - Scott Stewart

