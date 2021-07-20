THE DORIAN COREY STORY to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre
The show runs September 10th – October 10th.
It's 1967 in New York City and gay life is oppressed, to say the least. Parents disown their gay children, you can be arrested just for being in a gay bar, and homosexuality is still classified as a mental disorder. In this hostile climate, a famous female impersonator named Dorian Corey redefines family and creates a safe haven for others in her small Harlem apartment. After she died, a mummified corpse was found in her closet and that is where the investigation begins. This is the true story of Dorian Corey and a few of the colorful characters she called family. The play is a surreal murder mystery with a comedic twist! In the end the audience will learn the true meaning of loyalty as they take a nostalgic peak into this fabulous world.
at the Gene Frankel Theatre
Tickets
$50 - Regular
$30 - Student / Senior on Wednesdays and Sundays
Ticket Link
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/case-closed-the-dorian-corey-story-tickets-162339189887
Performance Dates
09/10/21 @ 8:00PM OPENING NIGHT!
09/11/21 @ 8:00
09/12/21 @ 3:00
09/15/21 @ 8:00
09/16/21 @ 8:00
09/17/21 @ 8:00
09/18/21 @ 8:00
09/19/21 @ 3:00
09/22/21 @ 8:00
09/23/21 @ 8:00
09/24/21 @ 8:00
09/25/21 @ 8:00
09/26/21 @ 3:00
09/29/21 @ 8:00
09/30/21 @ 8:00
10/01/21 @ 8:00
10/02/21 @ 8:00
10/03/21 @ 3:00
10/06/21 @ 8:00
10/07/21 @ 8:00
10/08/21 @ 8:00
10/09/21 @ 8:00
10/10/21 @ 3:00 PM CLOSING NIGHT
Estimated Run Time
2 Hours + 15 Minute Intermission | Total: 2 Hours 15 Minutes
Location
The Gene Frankel Theatre
24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012
MTA
6 - (Bleeker)
F, B & D - (Broadway/Lafayette)
Cross Streets - Bond St. & Lafayette St. (Manhattan)
Cast
VELMA .................................. ISAAC DEAN
DOMBROWSKI .....................JAKE THOMAS
DORIAN ........................... SCOTT WESTON
JOSEPH .................. SPENCER T. GONZALEZ
WILLIE ................................. FRANK MUNI
MANNY ................... MARLON ALEXANDER
REGINA ............................. TEDDY CALVIN
BOBBY ....................KASSIME BEN FOFANA
Crew
DIRECTOR - LAURENCE C. SCHWARTZ
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - CHRISTINE SLOAN STODDARD
STAGE MANAGER - TAKEILA JETER
LIGHTING DESIGNER - REID SULLIVAN
SET DESIGNER - PETA MCKENNA
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - ANDREW McFARLANE
COSTUMES - Scott Stewart
Production Website