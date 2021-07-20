Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DORIAN COREY STORY to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre

pixeltracker

The show runs September 10th – October 10th.

Jul. 20, 2021  
THE DORIAN COREY STORY to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre

It's 1967 in New York City and gay life is oppressed, to say the least. Parents disown their gay children, you can be arrested just for being in a gay bar, and homosexuality is still classified as a mental disorder. In this hostile climate, a famous female impersonator named Dorian Corey redefines family and creates a safe haven for others in her small Harlem apartment. After she died, a mummified corpse was found in her closet and that is where the investigation begins. This is the true story of Dorian Corey and a few of the colorful characters she called family. The play is a surreal murder mystery with a comedic twist! In the end the audience will learn the true meaning of loyalty as they take a nostalgic peak into this fabulous world.

September 10th - October 10th
at the Gene Frankel Theatre

Tickets

$50 - Regular

$30 - Student / Senior on Wednesdays and Sundays

Ticket Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/case-closed-the-dorian-corey-story-tickets-162339189887

Performance Dates


09/10/21 @ 8:00PM OPENING NIGHT!

09/11/21 @ 8:00

09/12/21 @ 3:00

09/15/21 @ 8:00

09/16/21 @ 8:00

09/17/21 @ 8:00

09/18/21 @ 8:00

09/19/21 @ 3:00

09/22/21 @ 8:00

09/23/21 @ 8:00

09/24/21 @ 8:00

09/25/21 @ 8:00

09/26/21 @ 3:00

09/29/21 @ 8:00

09/30/21 @ 8:00

10/01/21 @ 8:00

10/02/21 @ 8:00

10/03/21 @ 3:00

10/06/21 @ 8:00

10/07/21 @ 8:00

10/08/21 @ 8:00

10/09/21 @ 8:00


10/10/21 @ 3:00 PM CLOSING NIGHT

Estimated Run Time

2 Hours + 15 Minute Intermission | Total: 2 Hours 15 Minutes

Location

The Gene Frankel Theatre

24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012

MTA

6 - (Bleeker)

F, B & D - (Broadway/Lafayette)

Cross Streets - Bond St. & Lafayette St. (Manhattan)

Cast

VELMA .................................. ISAAC DEAN
DOMBROWSKI .....................JAKE THOMAS

DORIAN ........................... SCOTT WESTON
JOSEPH .................. SPENCER T. GONZALEZ
WILLIE ................................. FRANK MUNI

MANNY ................... MARLON ALEXANDER
REGINA ............................. TEDDY CALVIN

BOBBY ....................KASSIME BEN FOFANA

Crew

DIRECTOR - LAURENCE C. SCHWARTZ

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - CHRISTINE SLOAN STODDARD

STAGE MANAGER - TAKEILA JETER

LIGHTING DESIGNER - REID SULLIVAN

SET DESIGNER - PETA MCKENNA

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - ANDREW McFARLANE

COSTUMES - Scott Stewart

Production Website

www.casecloseddcs.com


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Full Casting Announced for the West End Return of HAMILTON
  • Photos: First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT; Now Playing at the London Palladium
  • Casting Announced For Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION; Reopening From 14 September
  • Casting Announced for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION at London County Hall