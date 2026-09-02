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THE COPIA Will Come to MilkyWay Theatre Company

Performances will run September 19th, 21st, 22nd, and 27th, 2026.

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THE COPIA Will Come to MilkyWay Theatre Company

MilkyWay Theatre Company will present The Copla Musical by Alejandro Postigo, premiering at the Tank NYC in the heart of Manhattan in New York City. Performances will run September 19th, 21st, 22nd, and 27th, 2026.

Cádiz, 1939. From the streets of war-torn Spain to the stages of New York's Ritz Hotel and Carnegie Hall, directed by Gaby Garza, and music directed by Matthew Everingham, The Copla Musical follows La Gitana, a transgender singer whose journey is shaped by love, loss, exile, and resistance. Haunted by the sacrifices of those she left behind and torn between safety and truth, she must decide what freedom is truly worth. Inspired by traditional Spanish folk music and blending Copla, Flamenco, and musical theatre traditions, COPLA is a transformative new musical about queer survival, political resistance, and the courage to keep singing when the world demands silence.

Starring Juno Astara as La Gitana, Jack Wardell as El Americano, Milan Parodie as Campanera, Kamali Lopez Kuno as Dolores/Mother, Emir Garcia as Jacinto/Father/Mr. Simon, Mark Munoz as Soldier/Pincho, Aleksander Papanastasopoulos as Sergeant/Doctor, with Annika De'Jonge and Maria Elisa Mantilla as ensemble.

Alejandro Postigo is an award-winning theatre maker, performer, director, and educator whose work explores identity, culture, and the stories that connect us across borders. As the creator of The Copla Musical, Alejandro has spent more than a decade developing this powerful musical inspired by traditional Spanish folk music and the untold histories of queer Spain. His work has been presented internationally and recognized for its commitment to intercultural storytelling and new musical theatre.

With Lead Producers Jamiel T Burkhart, Joshua Blount, and Kayla Stewart this production is in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company. 

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