Bryce Gastelum's SEARCH FOR WHAT I LEFT to Open at The Tank NYC

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search for what i left will open August 27, at The Tank NYC, beginning a three-performance run exploring memory, identity, and the human desire to understand.

Written by Bryce Gastelum and directed by Ahreumbi Rew, search for what i left follows two scientists attempting to uncover hidden truths about the brain and its functionality. Through a series of experiments designed to induce the recollection of memory, they place their subjects at the intersection of what has been forgotten and what remains. As the experiments progress, their pursuit of memory becomes something more complicated: a pursuit of identity itself.

Rew's direction and Gastelum's writing anchor a collaboration with Assistant Directors Hunter Castro and Edie Hoesterey, Movement Director Shayan Khayambashi, Stage Manager Josephine Miller, and Production Manager Kennedy Chew, translating the play's scientific questions and poetic ideas into movement, performance, and design.

Drawing heavily on multimedia and visual storytelling, the production creates a science-fiction spectacle where projection, lighting, sound, scenic elements, costumes, and props blur the boundaries between laboratory, memory, and imagination. The visual and technical world is shaped by Scenic Designer Max Leininger, Costume Designer Maxwell H. Gutierrez, Lighting Designer Samuel Ryu, Sound Designer Lily Barron, Projection Designers William Owen and Crystal Zhao, and Props Designer Z Wechsler.

At the center of this world are the performers, who bring the play's balance of physicality and poetic language to life. Nayara Gonzalez as Scientist, Amaya Makhni as Assistant, Rosaria Star as #4/Eleri, and Silas Webb as #13/Benji navigate the shifting boundaries between experiment, memory, and identity, using both movement and language to explore emotions and aspects of the human experience that cannot always be expressed in a single form.

search for what i left runs August 27 at 7:00 PM, followed by performances August 28 and 29 at 9:30 PM at The Tank NYC. Use code 'ileftdisc' for discounted tickets.

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