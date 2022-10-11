Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHOSEN ONE To Hold NYC Industry Reading

This new musical by Eli Cohen features arrangements & orchestrations by Mo Yeh and is produced by Abby Doermann.

Oct. 11, 2022  

THE CHOSEN ONE, a new musical by Eli Cohen currently in development, is holding a workshop at Pearl Studios on Thursday, October 13.

The score features arrangements & orchestrations by Mo Yeh and is produced by Abby Doermann. Cast features Jonas McMullen, Erica Ito, Tom Avery, Ian Deane, Fionx Chin, Lizz Sooy, Emma Griffone, Ashlyn Maddox, and Remy Laifer.

With a hummable pop-rock score that pays homage to classic musical theatre, THE CHOSEN ONE follows a trio of queer high schoolers who have created a spellbinding fantasy world to conjure what they're missing in their own lives. This hilarious, heart-warming, and heart-wrenching coming of age story reminds us that the people we love are the most magical things in the world.

Eli Cohen (he/they) is a writer, director, dramaturg, and producer whose work focuses on developing diverse stories that appeal to both underrepresented and mainstream audiences. Their current project, The Chosen One, was developed as part of their thesis on "Queer Representation in Contemporary Musical Theatre". Eli's songs have been featured at venues including Green Room 42, UNC Greensboro's Hear Our Voices concert, as well as in concert with Pepperdine University and Tin Pan Alley 2.

As a director, Eli is currently developing Cicada 3301, and previously worked with the American Music Theatre Project on shows including Something in the Game and Marie in Tomorrow Land. He previously worked as a member of The Goodman Theatre's Literary Department, and now works with five-time Tony-award Winning Producer Hal Luftig (Kinky Boots, Plaza Suite).

To learn more, visit the show page HERE. 

 

