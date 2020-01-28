THE CATHOLIC GIRL'S GUIDE TO SEX Announced at New York Winterfest Theater Festival

THE CATHOLIC GIRL'S GUIDE TO SEX makes its NYC Debut on March 10th at Hudson Guild Theater. Written by: Annie Hendy, It is part of the New York Winterfest Theater Festival March 10th, 13th & 14th.

Annie first garnered attention from her long-running play, THE CATHOLIC GIRL'S GUIDE TO LOSING YOUR VIRGINITY, which has been produced in theatres around the country, won numerous awards, and was most recently produced by Garry Marshall at the Falcon Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. She has developed television and film projects for major studios and networks.

THE CATHOLIC GIRL'S GUIDE TO SEX stars Annie Hendy and Cyrus Alexander. Directed by Richard E. Hess. For tickets please visit: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-catholic-girls-guide-to-sex/

The play is about Lizzy Stephens who has only had sex with one man, her husband, but after a decade of marriage it sadly ends. Lizzy learns that unless she gets an annulment (proving her marriage was invalid) in the church's eyes she's a big fat sinner. Not wanting to annul her marriage, she decides to go against her Catholic upbringing and sin.

"The Catholic Girl's Guide to Sex" is about chucking off any societal standards that were put upon you and figuring out what you want, what you value and ultimately what you believe.





