THE CASES OF A WARSAW LOVER Announced At United Solo Theatre Festival

THE CASES OF A WARSAW LOVER, following a successful 2-year run in Poland, is now coming to the United Solo Theatre Festival.

Have you ever wondered what it feels like when most of your friends have settled down a long time ago, and you decide to make the biggest changes only after turning 30? The hero of THE CASES OF A WARSAW LOVER is this exact situation.

This is the story of a modern 35 year old man living in Warsaw, Poland, who is looking for the true meaning of his life. He ends his stressful job in a corporation and begins to search for the true meaning of his life.

Opening a new chapter in life, he can now live like an artist. He begins his journey through the world of music, nightclubs, working for Uber, alcohol, yoga, ayahuasca and, of course, women who will make him feel dizzy. Can you find the meaning of life in all this? Will the path taken by the main character of the comedy monodrama inspired by the novel "Women" by Charles Bukowski allow him to achieve fulfillment?

"The Cases of a Warsaw Lover" was distinguished in the festival of one-act debuts "Arrow of the North 2021" in Koszalin.

A great, exceptionally talented, incredibly seductive artist, with a capital A. Multi-talented, the incarnations in which he appeared make his art remain in memory for longer. This is what theater is all about - staying longer. An actor who deserves to perform on big stages, in the best theaters. Playing with his whole body. Eyes, smile gestures, simply phenomenal. The theme of Warsaw was presented very well. Warsaw residents can feel great, and those who don't live here can experience our specific life, or rather the meaning of life here."

ABOUT THEATRE XL:

The comedy repertoire of TEATR XL refers to issues important to contemporary Polish women and men who live in the capital of Poland, Warsaw. It provokes to reflect on oneself and the surrounding reality. It brings laughter, tears and entertainment.

TEATR XL collaborates with theater centers around the world, including: with Crearc in France, Litensky Theater in Omsk, Performing Arts at PUC in Rio de Janeiro, Instituto Teatrale Europeo in Rome. The aim of international artistic collaboration is the continuous development of artists, exchange of ideas and creative exploration.

It'is the only dramatic theater in Poland that also has in its repertoire performances performed using the forum theater method. In the forum structure, a viewer is guided to become an active participant and co-creator of the performance, which, according to the assumption of forum theater, is socially liberating.

Check out more plays by TEATR XL currently in run: www.teatrxl.com