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The Dream Up Festival in association Theater for the New City will present the World Premiere of THE EDGE MOTEL by Tom Rowan. Performances begin September 4 and run through September 13.

On a road trip through Colorado, a closeted frat bro and his ex-girlfriend pick up a charming, mysterious hitchhiker. When a blizzard forces them to stop at THE EDGE MOTEL, a troubling secret about the hitchhiker comes to light and sets the stage for a tense night of political debate, private intimacies, and surprising revelations.

THE EDGE MOTEL is directed by Ron Lasko (Bleach, A Eulogy For Roman, A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side) and stars Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil & Max Andrae. The production team includes Jake Lemmenes (lighting design), Robert Kent (props), Joyce Hahn (costumes), Graydon Gund (sound) and Jack Underwood (stage manager). It is produced by Marty Goldin @ TBD Capital, LLC and Spin Cycle.

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