 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE EDGE MOTEL to Premiere at Dream Up Festival This September

Ron Lasko directs a cast featuring Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil and Max Andrae at Theater for the New City.

By:
THE EDGE MOTEL to Premiere at Dream Up Festival This September

The Dream Up Festival in association Theater for the New City will present the World Premiere of THE EDGE MOTEL by Tom Rowan. Performances begin September 4 and run through September 13. 

On a road trip through Colorado, a closeted frat bro and his ex-girlfriend pick up a charming, mysterious hitchhiker. When a blizzard forces them to stop at THE EDGE MOTEL, a troubling secret about the hitchhiker comes to light and sets the stage for a tense night of political debate, private intimacies, and surprising revelations.

THE EDGE MOTEL is directed by Ron Lasko (Bleach, A Eulogy For Roman, A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side) and stars Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil & Max Andrae. The production team includes Jake Lemmenes (lighting design), Robert Kent (props), Joyce Hahn (costumes), Graydon Gund (sound) and Jack Underwood (stage manager). It is produced by Marty Goldin @ TBD Capital, LLC and Spin Cycle.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Theater for the New City
Upcoming Shows
Wilhelm Reich Unleashed: A Comedy about Cosmic Orgone Energy, Flying Saucers, and Magic Sex Boxes
Wilhelm Reich Unleashed: A Comedy about Cosmic Orgone Energy, Flying Saucers, and Magic Sex Boxes
8/23 - 8/30/2026
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
8/29 - 8/29/2026
Recent Articles
OBIT to Open at Theater for the New City
OBIT to Open at Theater for the New City
8/21/2026
CITY OF LADIES to Premiere at Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival
CITY OF LADIES to Premiere at Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival
8/18/2026
Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Murder on the Orient Express in Off-Off-Broadway Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Broadway Takes On The 80s in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Broadway Veteran Christopher Zelno Celebrates 40 Years in New York with The Origin of Love in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Veteran Christopher Zelno Celebrates 40 Years in New York with The Origin of Love
The Green Room 42 (9/13-9/16) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy in Off-Off-Broadway Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Theater for the New City (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS
Worth the Wait - Steph Koffroth in Off-Off-Broadway Worth the Wait - Steph Koffroth
The Laurie Beechman Theater (8/26-8/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets