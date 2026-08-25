THE EDGE MOTEL to Premiere at Dream Up Festival This September
Ron Lasko directs a cast featuring Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil and Max Andrae at Theater for the New City.
The Dream Up Festival in association Theater for the New City will present the World Premiere of THE EDGE MOTEL by Tom Rowan. Performances begin September 4 and run through September 13.
On a road trip through Colorado, a closeted frat bro and his ex-girlfriend pick up a charming, mysterious hitchhiker. When a blizzard forces them to stop at THE EDGE MOTEL, a troubling secret about the hitchhiker comes to light and sets the stage for a tense night of political debate, private intimacies, and surprising revelations.
THE EDGE MOTEL is directed by Ron Lasko (Bleach, A Eulogy For Roman, A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side) and stars Beckett Fleet, Hannah Heil & Max Andrae. The production team includes Jake Lemmenes (lighting design), Robert Kent (props), Joyce Hahn (costumes), Graydon Gund (sound) and Jack Underwood (stage manager). It is produced by Marty Goldin @ TBD Capital, LLC and Spin Cycle.
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