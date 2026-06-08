THIRD SPACES to Play Theaterlab in New York This June

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Atelier @ Theaterlab will host Third Spaces, a New Play by Dylan Sherman, Directed by Louise Colin, and Produced by Haley Keizur. Performances will run June 10-14, 2026 at Theaterlab: 357 W 36th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10018.

Maeve's going to kill herself if she's not the star of her school play. Aidan's being sent to a behavioral boarding school. Wes is getting his GED. Naomi's the president of the LGBTQ+ club. Genevieve's going on a hunger strike. None of them want to go home.

When a child does not feel safe at home, and does not feel safe at school, they tend to seek out a third space, such as an extra curricular activity. Third Spaces explores the importance of third spaces for children, as well as the potential ramifications of cuts to NEA and DOE funding.

CAST: Olivia Haney, Anaïs Juillet, Sarah Liu, Wesley Memery, and John Ricotta

Third Spaces will play 6 shows at the Atelier Theaterlab Space, at 7 p.m. Wed.. June 10, Thurs. June 11, Fri. June 12, Sat. June 13, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sat. June 13 and Sun. June 14. All shows are generation admission, at a true cost of $40, a standard cost of $30 and access tickets available for $20.

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