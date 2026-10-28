 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE ALLISON WONDERS SHOW to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival

The ventriloquist brings seven puppets and theatrical variety to Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Festival.

By:
THE ALLISON WONDERS SHOW to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival

Comedic ventriloquist Allison Wonders will make her New York City debut with The Allison Wonders Show at the United Solo Festival on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row.

The adults-only solo comedy production combines stand-up, theatrical variety and ventriloquism, featuring seven original puppets and more than 10 distinct character voices. Wonders describes the show as "Carol Burnett meets Jeff Dunham on Avenue Q."

Wonders has spent more than 30 years developing and performing original characters. Her previous work includes creating and starring in Ladida's Room, a children's television program produced in North Georgia.

In 2021, she debuted her adult-oriented solo comedy show and has since toured nationally, bringing her original characters and comedy to audiences across the country. In addition to performing, Wonders works professionally as a speaker coach.

The Allison Wonders Show will be presented as part of the United Solo Festival, which showcases solo theatrical performances by artists from a range of disciplines.

The performance takes place Thursday, November 5, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street in New York City.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Theatre Row
Upcoming Shows
BOOMER, a new play by Ken Straus
BOOMER, a new play by Ken Straus
10/29 - 10/29/2026
Show Pony
Show Pony
11/11 - 11/11/2026
Recent Articles
BOOMER to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row
BOOMER to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row
10/19/2026
BOOMER to Make Debut at United Solo Festival at Theatre Row
BOOMER to Make Debut at United Solo Festival at Theatre Row
9/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Trump and Melania in Off-Off-Broadway Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
Allanah's final presentation in Off-Off-Broadway Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Curtains in Off-Off-Broadway Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) VIDEOS
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
Frankenstein in Off-Off-Broadway Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets in Off-Off-Broadway Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
No nos merecemos soñar in Off-Off-Broadway No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose in Off-Off-Broadway Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
The Improvised Play in Off-Off-Broadway The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets