THE ALLISON WONDERS SHOW to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival

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Comedic ventriloquist Allison Wonders will make her New York City debut with The Allison Wonders Show at the United Solo Festival on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row.

The adults-only solo comedy production combines stand-up, theatrical variety and ventriloquism, featuring seven original puppets and more than 10 distinct character voices. Wonders describes the show as "Carol Burnett meets Jeff Dunham on Avenue Q."

Wonders has spent more than 30 years developing and performing original characters. Her previous work includes creating and starring in Ladida's Room, a children's television program produced in North Georgia.

In 2021, she debuted her adult-oriented solo comedy show and has since toured nationally, bringing her original characters and comedy to audiences across the country. In addition to performing, Wonders works professionally as a speaker coach.

The Allison Wonders Show will be presented as part of the United Solo Festival, which showcases solo theatrical performances by artists from a range of disciplines.

The performance takes place Thursday, November 5, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street in New York City.

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