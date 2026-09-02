TAME THE NOISE Will Come to MilkyWay Theatre Company

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MilkyWay Theatre Company will present tame the noise by Benjamin Walton, premiering at the Tank NYC in the heart of Manhattan in New York City. Performances will run September 16th, 20th, 21st, and 26th, 2026.

Directed by Alyssa Peyton and music directed by Sean Allen Andrews, tame the noise is an original ADHD folk musical allegory that follows a boy sent on an extraordinary quest when a mysterious phenomenon known only as The Noise overwhelms his town beyond its breaking point. Blending heartfelt storytelling with folk-inspired music and imaginative world-building, tame the noise explores neurodivergence, self-acceptance, and the courage to embrace the parts of ourselves the world often asks us to silence. Starring Kinza Surani as Lover A, Zoe Gillikin as Lover B, Connor English as Lover C, Kenza Nejmi as Friend, Vaheed Talebian as Boy, Sia Arvinger as Mom, David VanDyke as Mayor, with Starr-Lyne Paul rounding out the cast reading stage directions.

Composer, lyricist, and playwright Benjamin Walton prides himself on creating original works that blend imagination with emotional honesty. His work often explores identity, mental health, and the beauty of seeing the world differently! His original musicals have been developed through Goodspeed, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, the New York Public Library, and New York University's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. As the founder and Artistic Director of SandboxMusicals, he is also dedicated to championing the next generation of musical theatre writers.

His newest musical, tame the noise, celebrates neurodivergence, self-discovery, and embracing the parts of ourselves the world often asks us to quiet. With Lead Producers Jamiel T Burkhart, Joshua Blount, and Kayla Stewart this production is in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company.

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