TAL to Play United Solo Festival in March

TAL by Tal Levy Cohen will play the United Solo Festival on March 16th at 7pm at The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row. This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer's experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.

Referring to the theories she learned during her therapy studies, and with honest artistic physical expression, Tal Levy Cohen goes back in time and re-tells the memories and events of her life, the pain and suffering she experienced, what people around her said, and the things society tells us.

Tal Levy Cohen works in the fields of stage and therapy. She creates and performs dance-theatre for the stage, and practices as a dance/movement therapist. She holds a MA in Expressive Arts Therapies from Leslie University, Boston, holds a PDDS from Laban Centre, London (where she won The Mary Zemke Fund award), and graduated in acting studies from Method Studio and City Lit in London.

She has over 20 years of experience on stage including Aluminium - The Show, and working with performers to help them express themselves authentically and tell their stories, in Israel and around the world. She is the winner of the Bride of Excellence Award and Audience's favorite for online international theatre for A Place of Unity, Russia 2021. TAL is an inspiring and brave piece, which exposes the mind and encourages us to explore our responsibilities as human beings.

For more information, visit: www.TalMotion.com





The Annual United Solo Festival, the world's largest solo theatre festival, presents a selection of local and international productions including storytelling, puppetry, dance, multimedia, improv, stand-up, magic, musical, and drama. Since its inaugural year in 2010, United Solo has featured more than 1,000 productions from all over the world. In 2021, United Solo launched a new virtual platform (United Solo SCREEN) to present shows for its global audience and theatre enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: David Monteith Hodge