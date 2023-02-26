Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TAL to Play United Solo Festival in March

The performance will be on March 16th at 7pm.

Feb. 26, 2023  
TAL to Play United Solo Festival in March

TAL by Tal Levy Cohen will play the United Solo Festival on March 16th at 7pm at The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row. This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer's experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.

Referring to the theories she learned during her therapy studies, and with honest artistic physical expression, Tal Levy Cohen goes back in time and re-tells the memories and events of her life, the pain and suffering she experienced, what people around her said, and the things society tells us.

Tal Levy Cohen works in the fields of stage and therapy. She creates and performs dance-theatre for the stage, and practices as a dance/movement therapist. She holds a MA in Expressive Arts Therapies from Leslie University, Boston, holds a PDDS from Laban Centre, London (where she won The Mary Zemke Fund award), and graduated in acting studies from Method Studio and City Lit in London.

She has over 20 years of experience on stage including Aluminium - The Show, and working with performers to help them express themselves authentically and tell their stories, in Israel and around the world. She is the winner of the Bride of Excellence Award and Audience's favorite for online international theatre for A Place of Unity, Russia 2021. TAL is an inspiring and brave piece, which exposes the mind and encourages us to explore our responsibilities as human beings.

For more information, visit: www.TalMotion.com



The Annual United Solo Festival, the world's largest solo theatre festival, presents a selection of local and international productions including storytelling, puppetry, dance, multimedia, improv, stand-up, magic, musical, and drama. Since its inaugural year in 2010, United Solo has featured more than 1,000 productions from all over the world. In 2021, United Solo launched a new virtual platform (United Solo SCREEN) to present shows for its global audience and theatre enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: David Monteith Hodge




Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March Photo
Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March
On March 16 at 6pm, at the Jefferson Market Library, the archivist and Caffe Cino actress Magie Dominic, will share documentation and stories about the landmark space and will present the first program devoted to the woman playwrights who produced their work at the Caffe.  
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY Photo
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY
Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March Photo
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March
Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria Alcalá (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes — five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.
Nikki MacCallums THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand Photo
Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


TAL to Play United Solo Festival in MarchTAL to Play United Solo Festival in March
February 26, 2023

TAL by Tal Levy Cohen will play the United Solo Festival on March 16th at 7pm at The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row. This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer's experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITYTemplar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY
February 26, 2023

Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in MarchAN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March
February 26, 2023

Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria Alcalá (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes — five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.
Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular DemandNikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
February 25, 2023

The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACEThe Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
February 23, 2023

The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
share