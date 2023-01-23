Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26

Princess Phooey, an original musical, is not your typical fairy tale, and Phooey is not your typical princess. 

Jan. 23, 2023  

TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26

TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.

Princess Phooey, an original musical, is not your typical fairy tale, and Phooey is not your typical princess. She doesn't want to curtsy, smile, or be rescued by a Prince (although he tries), because she can rescue herself, if need be, and she would rather run around with the chambermaids and the stable boys. Her older sister Elessia, along with the Good Fairies, try to make Phooey into what they consider a proper princess, while Morbidia has other plans for them all. Princess Phooey book and lyrics are by Lisa Diana Shapiro with music by Eric Rockwell.

Performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above. They are performed by talented young people who are members of RYET (Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA!). The young actors represent New York City in all its diversity. They come from different neighborhoods and boroughs, different economic, racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, have different abilities and are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets for each performance, starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations at $10.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!'s high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Credit: Chad David Kraus




World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February Photo
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February Photo
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Comedian Joanne McNally to Present THE PROSECCO EXPRESS at The Town Hall in February Photo
Comedian Joanne McNally to Present THE PROSECCO EXPRESS at The Town Hall in February
The Town Hall will present two special evenings of comedy with comedian Joanne McNally in The Prosecco Express on February 3 and 4 at 8pm.
Vida Tayebati to Star in Peoples Theatre Projects DIAMOND Beginning in March Photo
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March
Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This FebruaryWorld Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
January 23, 2023

14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in FebruaryRichard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
January 23, 2023

Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading SeriesTheater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series
January 23, 2023

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) partners with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater to present the 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of RK Greene and The StoryLine Project on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in MarchVida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March
January 22, 2023

Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.
Columbia School Of The Arts to Present ILLUSIONS Next WeekColumbia School Of The Arts to Present ILLUSIONS Next Week
January 21, 2023

University School of the Arts will present Andrew Freeburg's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Illusions January 26th through 29th at Lenfest Center for the Arts.
share