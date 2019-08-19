Symphony Space Announces 2019-20 Just Kidding Season

Symphony Space announces its 13th annual Just Kidding performing arts series with a diverse and engaging roster of performances each weekend from fall to spring. Tickets to all matinee shows this season are available online and by calling the box office at (212) 864-5400.

Just Kidding launches on Saturday, October 5th at 11 am with internationally acclaimed jazz clarinetist Oran Etkin and his Timbalooloo band, performing globe-spanning songs from the new album Finding Friends Far from Home: A Journey with Clara Net. The show will involve loads of audience interaction including singing, clapping, dancing and drumming. As the instruments "talk" with one another, children learn that making music means bringing their own character, humor and emotion along for the ride. Next up, on Saturday, October 12th at 11 am, Joanie Leeds & The Nightlights will brighten the Leonard Nimoy Thalia stage for a rousing show. Joanie's tuneful melodies and rich, funny lyrics give irresistible zip to songs about sunglasses at the beach, goodnight hugs, and popcorn popping. The Brooklyn based artist will also debut a couple of songs from her upcoming folksy female empowerment album.

Just Kidding is the go-to series for independent family-friendly puppet theater, and Wonderspark's "Fox Fables" and Puppetkabob's "Dirty Gert" are just two award-winning examples from this season.

Dance is always part of the lineup, starting with the National Dance Institute (NDI) Celebration Team's annual kid-powered extravaganza on October 26th, and Beats, Rhymes and Breaking on January 4th. Variety acts make an appearance this season with circus arts, magic, and a one-man sideshow, and music continues to be a Just Kidding focus. Back by popular demand, family music luminaries ELIZABETH MITCHELL, Gustafer Yellowgold, and The Okee Dokee Brothers return to delight kids and parents alike. Grammy nominees Alastair Moock and Falu's Bazaar round out the diverse all-ages musical offerings this fall.

Indeed, most Saturdays this fall, Just Kidding performances offer something for every member of the family, all presented on the two Symphony Space stages - the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre and the Leonard Nimoy Thalia.

"This year's lineup is unbelievable," says Darren Critz, Director of Performing Arts Programs, who scours the nation for the best family performers, and who has curated Just Kidding since 2007. "Whether performers are spinning plates, juggling, controlling underpant-stealing squirrels, or playing guitars, this season's human and puppet performers offer NYC audiences an incredibly entertaining and globally conscious set of shows. The common denominators are excellence, energy and uniqueness."

Symphony Space is conveniently located at 2537 Broadway (at 95th St.), across from the 96th Street 1,2,3 subway station. More details about each show are available at www.symphonyspace.org/justkidding and on the Just Kidding Facebook page.





