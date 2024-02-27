Suzanne Bachner's CONVERSATIONS WITH MY DIVORCE ATTORNEY To Have Festival Premiere At New York City Fringe

Conversations with My Divorce Attorney, written and directed by Suzanne Bachner, will have its festival debut at the New York City Fringe running for five performances April 3 - 19. Opening night is slated for Wednesday April 3 at 5:30pm. The play was previously developed during Covid culminating in a unique virtual reading production which had its world premiere run on Broadway On Demand. Produced by JMTC Theatre.

What if love is not enough? Conversations with My Divorce Attorney is a fast-paced 90-minute 2-hander about a heartbroken NYC playwright who strikes up a cross-country connection with her LA Divorce Attorney at the top of his game. A brutally funny dramatic comedy about love, loss and never letting go.

Playwright Bachner shared what inspired her to write this play, "Many years ago I was a New Yorker going through a divorce in LA. It was not the typical acrimonious, hate-filled divorce. My then husband and I loved each other very much, but were in a cycle of constantly disrupted intimacy dealing with his alcoholism and my attachment. So, I was heartsick about the marriage ending and didn't know what to expect. My Divorce Attorney struck me as arrogant and distracted when I first met him and then as the process went on, I found him comforting, compassionate and an insightful expert. Even though he told me that it would be easier if I hated my "soon-to-be ex-husband", he ended up calling us "The Poster Children of Divorce". The play came out of that experience".

Bachner went on to say, "I wrote the first scene of this play before my divorce was even finalized, and I worked on it over the years, but I could never seem to complete it. Then the pandemic happened, and I started to work on it again. I was writing about loneliness and isolation at a time when we were all dealing with that. I was developing the play with the incredible team we still have today. At one point we were doing virtual readings and making these human connections with each other and with the characters and our audience. Now, we are getting to create a different work on stage together and share it live and in-person. So, the timing seems just about perfect."

The play stars Kat Nardizzi (Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical/Off-Broadway Soho Playhouse) and Bob Brader (RISK! Podcast & Spitting In The Face Of The Devil/Best Script and Best Encore at the United Solo).

The creative team features projection and sound design by Chris Kateff, original music by Dan Siegler, Siegler's original song 'Maybe' performed by Deanna Kirk, website design by Michael Koch, set, costume, and prop design by Nadia Volvic and Associate Producer Nathan Faudree.

Conversations with My Divorce Attorney runs April 3 to the 19 with performances on Wednesday April 3 at 5:30pm, Tuesday April 9 at 7:10pm, Tuesday April 11 at 8:50pm, Monday April 15 at 5:30pm, and Friday April 19 at 7:10pm.

14Y Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), 2nd floor (elevator access/wheelchair accessible), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $25 for in person general admission, $20 for streaming and are available at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:626. Sliding scale tickets are also available.

More information available at www.conversationswithmydivorceattorney.com

Suzanne Bachner

(Playwright & Director) is an award-winning playwright and director and native New Yorker. Her trio of long-running NYC hit plays includes CIRCLE, which ran for five months Off Broadway and was called "ingenious" by The New York Times. She created the cult hits: Icons & Outcasts, which transferred to The Duplex for a six-month run, and BITE, the choose-your-own-adventure comedy with 968 unique scripted permutations which had a five-month NYC run and international tour. Her acclaimed solo show, The Good Adoptee, which won the Best Autobiographical Script Award at the United Solo Theatre Festival, has toured to the London International Fringe Festival and across the U.S. Broadway World called her work "the future of theatre." www.SuzanneBachner.com

Kat Nardizzi

(Actor) is an Artistic Associate of JMTC Theatre, where she's played a handful of lead roles in Suzanne Bachner's plays, most recently The Good Adoptee at The Kraine Theater. Off-Broadway: Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical at the Soho Playhouse. Other favorite NYC Theater credits include Pocketmon: A Parody Musical, Attempts On Her Life, and The Vagina Monologues. When not performing, Kat loves lifting weights and making videos about bisexuality and makeup. IG & TikTok: @katnardizzi www.KatNardizzi.com

Bob Brader

(Actor) is an award-winning actor, writer and storyteller. His solo shows Spitting In The Face Of The Devil, Preparation Hex and Smoker have toured throughout the U.S. and Canada to tremendous critical acclaim and have won multiple awards including Best Show of the London Fringe. Bob's RISK! Podcast is now a Classic episode that RISK! creator and host Kevin Allison called: "An absolute stunner!" Bob's numerous acting credits include headlining the NYC run as well as the sold-out international tours of CIRCLE and BITE. Film credits include DelanoCelli Productions' award-winning Brooklyn in July. Bob trained with the Stella Adler Conservatory at the Tisch School of the Arts and is a member of SAG-AFTRA and the Dramatists Guild. www.BobBrader.com

Chris Kateff

(Projection & Sound Design) is the Resident Projection Designer at JMTC Theatre. Off-Broadway: Hamlet, Medea (Titan Theatre Company), Off the Meter On the Record, Rebel in the Soul (Irish Repertory Theatre), Sheila's Day (Lincoln Center Institute); Rated P For Parenthood (Westside Theatre); The Road to Qatar (York Theatre); Wine Lovers (Triad Theater and international touring); Die Mommy Die (New World Stages). Off-Broadway associate design: Assassins (Classic Stage Company). Off-Broadway assistant design: Forever Dusty, Now. Here. This (Richard DiBella, designer). Broadway assistant design: Ring of Fire, Jersey Boys (Michael Clark, designer). www.CKateff.wixsite.com/projections