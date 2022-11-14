Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Susan Campanaro's DOING TIME WITH LAVINIA Earns Additional Encore At 2022 United Solo Festival

Told from a jail cell, "Doing Time With Lavinia" is the raucously boozy tale of Lavinia Draper, fallen socialite and one-time stand-by for Broadway star Betty Buckley.

Nov. 14, 2022  

After selling out her debut performance and its encore, Susan Camparo's "Doing Time With Lavinia" will play an additional performance during the final week of the 2022 United Solo Festival at NYC's Theatre Row!

The star and creator of "Doing Time With Lavinia" states, "The United Solo Festival has been an incredible, supportive and life-giving environment! My Musical Director, Lynn Portas and I have enjoyed every moment spent sharing our "labor of love, pathos and mania" with the audiences here on Theatre Row!"

"We've been welcomed with open arms! And it's been a dream come true to perform at this legendary venue... under the umbrella of this equally legendary festival!"

Told from a jail cell, "Doing Time With Lavinia" is the raucously boozy tale of Lavinia Draper, fallen socialite and one-time stand-by for Broadway star Betty Buckley, who is eternally chasing her pipe dream of becoming an entertainer. Its a hilarious cautionary tale of a woman whose dreams have been repeatedly thwarted by a self-sabotaging addiction to drama and other various substances.

"Doing Time With Lavinia" is written and performed by Susan Campanaro, with an original score written and performed by Lynn Portas... expert assist provided by Director, Nick Corley and Dramaturge, Gail Winar.

The infamous Lavinia Draper is a character that Ms. Campanaro has developed through her 20 plus years' experience as a NYC gay night-life headline performer Susan (and Lavinia) have performed all over the USA including such iconic places as the Stonewall Inn, Greenwich Village, The Ice Palace in Cherry Grove and Denver Pride.

Theatre Row is located at 410 W. 42nd Street. Tickets to the November 16th, 4 PM performance of "Doing Time With Lavinia" can be purchased by visiting UnitedSolo.org.




