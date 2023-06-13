Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Comedy That Answers All the Questions You Never Asked

Sundog Theatre presents “A-Bridge-d History of Staten Island…” an original, commissioned musical about the diversified background of New York City's least-known borough. Show and lyric writer is Matthew Gilleece. Peter Gilleece has written the music/rap song (Wu Tang, you know) lyrics.

“Sundog's catalog of works includes a number of commissioned Staten Island-centric theatrical pieces, and this time I wanted one about the whole Island,” explains Susan Fenley, Sundog's executive/artistic director. “Matt Gilleece and I started discussing the show's concept over two years ago. It has gone through a number of iterations – as does any original piece. The show arrived at something that takes a whimsical and animated, though highly factual, look at the Island's eclectic history - yet still grants reverence to its more weighty chapters. We expect some audience members will be surprised by parts of it.”

In the ensemble cast are: Michael Anderson, Jason Biss, Jack Dabdoub, Edward Garland, Amanda Montgomery, and Mallory Wu. Susan Fenley is producer, Tina Barone is director, and James Barone is assistant director, with Courtney Manfredi as props/set designer, Anne Young as costume designer, Pamela Pangaro as lighting designer, Allison Borio and Tyler Siegel as stage manager and assistant stage manager, and Stephen Fehr as tech director.

Dates: June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25: Fridays/Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. At Wagner College's Stage One, 614 Howard Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301. ASL interpreters will be present June 23-25 for hearing impaired audience members. Tickets: $20 general admission and $18 for students with ID & seniors. Tickets and information: Click Here and 718-816-5453

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization, formed in 2002, that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows to the tri-state area, acting classes for young people, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts that help make learning come alive. For tickets and more information: Click Here, 718-816-5453, or info@SundogTheatre.org.