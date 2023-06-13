Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Comedy That Answers All the Questions You Never Asked

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization, formed in 2002, that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan Will Appear in New Play IN YOUR CORNER Photo 3 Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan Will Appear in New Play IN YOUR CORNER On Smartphone Theatre
HUNGER Will Play The 2023 Chain Theatre ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Summer Photo 4 HUNGER Will Play The 2023 Chain Theatre ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Summer

Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Comedy That Answers All the Questions You Never Asked

Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Comedy That Answers All the Questions You Never Asked

Sundog Theatre presents “A-Bridge-d History of Staten Island…” an original, commissioned musical about the diversified background of New York City's least-known borough. Show and lyric writer is Matthew Gilleece. Peter Gilleece has written the music/rap song (Wu Tang, you know) lyrics.

 

“Sundog's catalog of works includes a number of commissioned Staten Island-centric theatrical pieces, and this time I wanted one about the whole Island,” explains Susan Fenley, Sundog's executive/artistic director. “Matt Gilleece and I started discussing the show's concept over two years ago. It has gone through a number of iterations – as does any original piece. The show arrived at something that takes a whimsical and animated, though highly factual, look at the Island's eclectic history - yet still grants reverence to its more weighty chapters. We expect some audience members will be surprised by parts of it.”

 

In the ensemble cast are: Michael Anderson, Jason Biss, Jack Dabdoub, Edward Garland, Amanda Montgomery, and Mallory Wu. Susan Fenley is producer, Tina Barone is director, and James Barone is assistant director, with Courtney Manfredi as props/set designer, Anne Young as costume designer, Pamela Pangaro as lighting designer, Allison Borio and Tyler Siegel as stage manager and assistant stage manager, and Stephen Fehr as tech director.

 

Dates: June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25: Fridays/Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. At Wagner College's Stage One, 614 Howard Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301. ASL interpreters will be present June 23-25 for hearing impaired audience members. Tickets: $20 general admission and $18 for students with ID & seniors. Tickets and information: Click Here and 718-816-5453

 

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization, formed in 2002, that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows to the tri-state area, acting classes for young people, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts that help make learning come alive. For tickets and more information: Click Here, 718-816-5453, or info@SundogTheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season Photo
Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season

Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA), a biennial global festival of short plays about the climate crisis, returns in 2023 for its fifth season. A collaboration between the Arts & Climate Initiative and the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, CCTA 2023 will take place September 17 - December 23, bringing communities together to take local and global action on climate.

2
BACCHAE to be Presented at New York Euripides Summer Festival This Month Photo
BACCHAE to be Presented at New York Euripides Summer Festival This Month

Aiming to produce all of Euripides' extant plays chronologically, New York Euripides Summer Festival will present what many consider to be Euripides' magnum opus, BACCHAE beginning June 26 at three different Manhattan venues.

3
The Anthropologists to Present Work-In-Progress Showing Of AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS At The Photo
The Anthropologists to Present Work-In-Progress Showing Of AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS At The 14th Street Y

The Anthropologists are inviting audiences into a unique look inside their newest play on June 30th at the 14Y Theater.

4
TRY FOR THE KINGDOM World Premiere to Begin Performances at the Vino Theater in July Photo
TRY FOR THE KINGDOM World Premiere to Begin Performances at the Vino Theater in July

Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company will present the World Premiere of TRY FOR THE KINGDOM, a new play by Jake Shore (Holy Moly at The Flea).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REPARATIONS! A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Improv Comedy
Caveat (6/19-6/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum Of Modern Art Presents The Future Of Film Is Female, Part 4
The Museum of Modern Art (6/15-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Georgia O'Keeffe: To See Takes Time
Museum of Modern Art (4/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORDER OF LIGHTS
The Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College 524 WEST 59TH STREET New York, NY 10019 (BETWEEN 10TH & 11TH AVENUES) (6/15-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Old Pros Show - Raising Money & Awareness for SWer Rights
Caveat (6/20-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeff Breithaupt's New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook: A Canada Day Celebration
Joe's Pub at the Public Theater (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Can Do It!
National Women's Theatre Festival (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adventures from The Shed
14th Street Y (1/21-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Bartlett Contemporaries
Gantry State Plaza (7/18-7/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You