Submissions Now Open For The February Players Theatre Short Play Festival - LUV

Submissions are due by November 25 at 11:59pm.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

It's a four-letter word that can either be a blessing, a curse, or something in between. That's right, it's the L word - LOVE! Be Bold! Productions knows all about it, and its 12th annual Short Play Festival LUV is now taking submissions for its run in February 2024.

Fifteen short plays and musicals (each under 15 minutes) will be selected to appear onstage upstairs at The Players Theatre in the heart of Greenwich Village, with five plays performing four times each weekend. Plays typically range anywhere from sweet to sexy to funny to poignant. They can be about romantic love, love among friends, or any other form of love...as long as love is the main ingredient.

Each week, audience votes are tallied, and the winning playwright receives a $100 prize.

To apply or to learn more about the festival, simply head to ShortPlayNYC.com. Submissions are due by November 25 at 11:59pm. Last year's participants can be viewed here: ShortPlayNYC.com/luv.



