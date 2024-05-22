DISCOUNT: THE DISCO VARIETY SHOW To Bring Comedy, Drag & More to Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"DISCOunt: The Disco Variety Show" is off-off Broadway's biggest party! Brutally honest and sexually refreshing, DISCOunt is a revolutionary variety show with a disco soul and a heartbeat sustained by dance numbers, comedy, drag, burlesque, and imaginative covers of your favorite disco hits. Based on Christopher Morucci and Kendall Davis's nostalgia for their childhoods in the 1970's, DISCOunt highlights an extremely queer cast in a clown-filled and chaotic evening full of Equus, Tang, and talk shows. Tantalizing and titillating, you've never seen anything like it. DISCOunt is theatre at its best.

Hot off of performing at the Boom Chicago Comedy Festival in Amsterdam last summer, DISCOunt is gearing up to dazzle audiences during a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest! So come join in person or on the live stream and help the most dazzling disco fanatics the world has ever seen make their dreams come true.

Featuring: Kalynn Chambers (UCB, The PIT SNL Scholarship), Sloan Brettholtz (Officer Scott), RJ Williams (Baby Wants Candy, North Coast), Bailey Whitehead (BoogieManja) Moxy Mayday (Comedy Burlesque), Lucy Goosey (Comedy Burlesque)

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: DISCOunt: the Disco Variety Show

HOSTS & PRODUCERS: Christopher Morucci & Kendall Davis

WHEN: March 23rd 2024 9:30PM, Doors 9:00PM

WHERE: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002

HOW MUCH: $20 standard, $25 at the door, $10 livestream

TICKETS: https://caveat.nyc/events/discount-variety-5-25-2024

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes

DISCOUNT CODE: DISCOUNT

Christopher Morucci He/They is a Brooklyn based and Montana repping Actor, Musician, Dancer, Writer, and Producer. You can listen to their original music by typing "Christopher Morucci" into any streaming service. Christopher has performed in, directed, and choreographed work Off Broadway, Regionally, and Internationally. Christopher currently performs with DISCOunt, Duty Free Live!, Comedy Burlesque, BoogieManja, Bar None, Improv DnD, RJistopher, Super Casual, and founded the Sketch Comedy Collective Sponsored By:. Their work has been featured at The Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, Toronto Sketch Fest, All The Laughs Comedy Awards where they won "Best Original Comedy Song" and The Great Canadian Sketch Comedy Festival.

Website: www.christophermorucci.com

Instagram: @christophermorucci

Kendall Davis is a NYC-based writer and comedian. Her credits include: The Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, LA Skins Fest, Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and the Just For Laughs Characters Welcome online show. She is a contributor to The Broadway Beat, producer and host of Jackie and Kenny's Comedy Hour, DISCOunt: The Disco Variety Show, Hot Mic Comedy, and she was a part of the 8th Annual Native American Media Alliance's TV Writers Lab.

Instagram: @hahakendalldavis

Comments