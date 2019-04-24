Story Pirates Welcome Spring with STORY PIRATES FAMILY FLAGSHIP SHOW

The Story Pirates celebrate spring with a full cast all-ages sketch comedy performance:

Story Pirates Family Flagship Show

Saturday, May 18 at 11 am

Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce Street, New York, NY

All tickets: $35, available now: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10403346

The Stpry Pirates aren't your typical swashbuckling sailors.They don't steal gold, pillage villages, or claim land; they're searching for a different kind of treasure: kid's wildest, most imaginative stories. Stories by children from NYC and beyond will be brought to life and staged by the Story Pirates' professional improvisational and comedic actors - replete with music, costumes and sets. During these shows, the NYC Story Pirates cast will take story ideas from the audience and turn them into hilarious musical sketch comedy.

At this show, a full Story Pirates cast will perform their signature kid-inspired sketch comedy plus new original songs from the Story Pirates podcast (now in its second season) which will be featured on their upcoming album release.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You