Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company to Present Virtual Reading of BEAUTIFUL THING

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company will present a virtual reading of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:30 pm on YouTube Live. Funds raised go towards the future fully staged production of Beautiful Thing postponed due to COVID-19.

The reading will star Ryan Arthur (Equus, The Secret Garden), Reed Lancaster (Yen, The Prisoners of Quai Dong), Shiro Kihagi (Waafrika 123, The Contract), Taylor Brandon (Marvel Day at Sea, Warner Bros' The Polar Express Ride), and Deshja Driggs-Hall (Appropriate, Film: The Dissection of Thanksgiving). Jenn Susi directs with Elisa Galindez as Assistant Director/AV Technician.

Beautiful Thing tells the story of shy Jamie and athletic Ste are teen boys who live near each other in the London projects. Neither has an ideal home life: Jamie's mother Sandra is bitter over her financial situation and her romantic life, but she's willing to settle for a bloke named Tony and cover up her disappointment with scathing humor; Ste's father and brother abuse him in the form of escalating domestic squabbles and actual beatings. Both think they could be gay, and finally explore their feelings when Ste is allowed to stay over at Jamie's place after an incident with his father. There, the boys grow close and open themselves up to the idea of homosexuality, while Sandra and quirky teen neighbor, Leah offer much needed emotional support.

"Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing is a timeless piece," director Jenn Susi says. "It is an exemplary, coming-of-age story of human beings discovering their truth, seeking authenticity, belonging, and a hunger for community. In these unprecedented and revolutionary times, the need for unity and love could not be more palpable. As artists, it is our job to reflect the times. Beautiful Thing accomplished this not only in the '90s but continues to resonate nearly 30 years later and undoubtedly, has stood the test of time for LGBTQ+ audiences and theatergoers everywhere."

Founding Artistic Director Andrew Victor Myers adds, "The hit tunes of Mama Cass Elliot are used throughout the play. Her song, 'Make Your Own Kind of Music' has been on a constant repeat for me through the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are unable to present Beautiful Thing onstage, our creative team and cast are 'making their own kind of music' by creating and performing LGBTQ+ theatre in a new virtual way."

Stay True is a theatre company in New York City, founded during World Pride 2019 by Andrew Victor Myers & Morgan Bartholick. At Stay True, we pride ourselves on creating, producing, and performing pieces of theatre by, for, and with the LGBTQ+ community. We believe staying true to who we are and expressing that through the arts opens the doors to understanding, acceptance, and community. Stay True's debut production was in November 2019 with Craig Donnelly's Adam & Brian.

To donate and receive viewing information, visit TinyURL.com/StayTrueGoFundMe. To connect, follow Stay True on Facebook and Instagram @staytruetheatre or by visiting their website at staytruetheatre.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You