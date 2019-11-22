Stairwell Theater's DUMB WAITER Descends Into East Village

Hitmen Ben (Theodore Caywood) and Gus (Anthony Leung) wait for their next mark in the basement of an old restaurant, when they begin to receive messages from a mysterious dumbwaiter. This raucous, unsettling, and immersive play is just in time for Christmas, prompting us to ask: where does our loyalty lie?

Stairwell Theater is back with their third show of the season, featuring a fully-immersive, automated cage in the historic 122 CC Second Floor Theater at 150 First Avenue in the East Village. The show plays on 12/18, 12/19, 12/20, 12/21 @8pm and 12/21, 12/22 @ 3pm.

The experience has limited seating, and features loud noises, strobe lights, and unexpected stimuli.

Get tickets at thedumbwaiter.bpt.me and step into our cage...

WRITTEN BY: Harold Pinter.

FEATURING: Theodore Caywood, Anthony Leung, Sam Gibbs, Rebecca Tyree, and Matthew Gibbs.

Set design by Andy Sowers.

Lighting design by Ryan Castalia.

More information at www.stairwelltheater.com.





