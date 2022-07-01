Stairwell Theater To Continue Their Electro-Pop Dramatization Of Shakespeare's Bloody Wars Of The Roses Plays With Henry VI Part II
What happens when a country's politicians treat the justice system like their own private roulette table?
Stairwell Theater will present Henry VI, Part 2, Shakespeare's rarely performed prophecy about the insidious slide into civil war. An electro-pop nightmare, Stairwell's experimental production shows what happens when a group of elite oligarchs behave very, very badly indeed. Featuring the rise and fall of Queen Margaret, the murder of the Good Duke Humphrey, the insurrection of Jack Cade, and the rebellion of the Duke of York, this rarely performed masterwork will make you laugh, cry, and chop some heads with a crack team of downtown artists as they take you on a phantasmagoric boat ride to hell.
With undertones of the insurrection on January 6, 2021, and our own urgent political struggles, maverick Shakespeare director Sam Gibbs brings 1447 England to the stage as a warning to those who would stand idly by in the face of injustice.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
DATES and TIMES:
8/5, 8/6, 8/11, 8/12, 8/13 @ 8pm
8/7, 8/14 @ 7pm
LOCATION:
La MaMa Shares
66 E 4th St., New York, NY 10003
PRICES:
General admission: $15
with a Pay-What-You-Can option!
CAST:
Ryan Castalia
Charlotte Righetti
Rebecca Tyree
Lake Wilburn
Brooks Borden
Andrew Schwartz
Su Hendrickson
Anagha Putrevu
Richard Ivanisin
ARTISTS:
Matthew Gibbs - Music
Žilvinas Jonusas - Set and Technical Direction
Amie Schow - Costumes
Crystal Kovacs - Costumes
Robin Ediger-Seto - Lights
KC Athol - Stage Management
Danny Brown - Dramaturgy
Mary Berthelsen - Intimacy Direction
Sam Gibbs - Direction