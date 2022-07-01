Stairwell Theater To Continue Their Electro-Pop Dramatization Of Shakespeare's Bloody Wars Of The Roses Plays With Henry VI Part II

What happens when a country's politicians treat the justice system like their own private roulette table?

Stairwell Theater will present Henry VI, Part 2, Shakespeare's rarely performed prophecy about the insidious slide into civil war. An electro-pop nightmare, Stairwell's experimental production shows what happens when a group of elite oligarchs behave very, very badly indeed. Featuring the rise and fall of Queen Margaret, the murder of the Good Duke Humphrey, the insurrection of Jack Cade, and the rebellion of the Duke of York, this rarely performed masterwork will make you laugh, cry, and chop some heads with a crack team of downtown artists as they take you on a phantasmagoric boat ride to hell.

With undertones of the insurrection on January 6, 2021, and our own urgent political struggles, maverick Shakespeare director Sam Gibbs brings 1447 England to the stage as a warning to those who would stand idly by in the face of injustice.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

DATES and TIMES:

8/5, 8/6, 8/11, 8/12, 8/13 @ 8pm

8/7, 8/14 @ 7pm

LOCATION:

La MaMa Shares

66 E 4th St., New York, NY 10003

PRICES:

General admission: $15

with a Pay-What-You-Can option!

CAST:

Ryan Castalia

Charlotte Righetti

Rebecca Tyree

Lake Wilburn

Brooks Borden

Andrew Schwartz

Su Hendrickson

Anagha Putrevu

Richard Ivanisin

ARTISTS:

Matthew Gibbs - Music

Žilvinas Jonusas - Set and Technical Direction

Amie Schow - Costumes

Crystal Kovacs - Costumes

Robin Ediger-Seto - Lights

KC Athol - Stage Management

Danny Brown - Dramaturgy

Mary Berthelsen - Intimacy Direction

Sam Gibbs - Direction