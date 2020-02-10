St. Bart's Players Will Present CITY OF ANGELS' In Concert

To launch its 93rd season, the St. Bart's Players will present a staged, "concert

version" of the Tony Award-winning, and rarely performed, City of Angels. With a

bluesy, jazzy score by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Larry

Gelbart, City of Angels is a smart and stylish film-noir musical that captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood's classic detective movies. The musical weaves together two plots: the world of a writer turning his novel into a screenplay, and the world of the fictional characters in his soon-to-be film. The show is directed by Brian Feehan and music directed by Jon Nelson. It runs for four performances only, in the Chapel at St. Bartholomew's Church (325 Park Avenue between 50 th and 51 st streets) from

Thursday, February 27th through Saturday, February 29th .

Casting is as follows:

Stine: Gavin Kenny

Stone: Danny Adams

Oolie: Hope Landry

Donna: Melissa Broder

Alaura: Merrill Vaughn

Narrator/Luther Kingsley: Ken Altman

Munoz: Alan Gonzalez

Gabby: London Murray

Mallory: Emma Flynn

Bobbi/Others: Jessica Swersey

Carla/Others: Jill Conklin

Jimmy Powers/Sonny/Others: Zach Russo

Big 6/Dr. Mandrill/Others: Nick Stevens

Buddy: Jim Mullins

Founded in 1927, the St. Bart's Players is the longest-running community theatre

group in New York City. For tickets priced at $40 (premium), $20 (general) and $18

(Student/Senior), please visit www.stbartsplayers.org. For group rates of ten or

more, please call our box office, 212-378-0248.





