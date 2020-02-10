St. Bart's Players Will Present CITY OF ANGELS' In Concert
To launch its 93rd season, the St. Bart's Players will present a staged, "concert
version" of the Tony Award-winning, and rarely performed, City of Angels. With a
bluesy, jazzy score by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Larry
Gelbart, City of Angels is a smart and stylish film-noir musical that captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood's classic detective movies. The musical weaves together two plots: the world of a writer turning his novel into a screenplay, and the world of the fictional characters in his soon-to-be film. The show is directed by Brian Feehan and music directed by Jon Nelson. It runs for four performances only, in the Chapel at St. Bartholomew's Church (325 Park Avenue between 50 th and 51 st streets) from
Thursday, February 27th through Saturday, February 29th .
Casting is as follows:
Stine: Gavin Kenny
Stone: Danny Adams
Oolie: Hope Landry
Donna: Melissa Broder
Alaura: Merrill Vaughn
Narrator/Luther Kingsley: Ken Altman
Munoz: Alan Gonzalez
Gabby: London Murray
Mallory: Emma Flynn
Bobbi/Others: Jessica Swersey
Carla/Others: Jill Conklin
Jimmy Powers/Sonny/Others: Zach Russo
Big 6/Dr. Mandrill/Others: Nick Stevens
Buddy: Jim Mullins
Founded in 1927, the St. Bart's Players is the longest-running community theatre
group in New York City. For tickets priced at $40 (premium), $20 (general) and $18
(Student/Senior), please visit www.stbartsplayers.org. For group rates of ten or
more, please call our box office, 212-378-0248.