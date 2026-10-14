Spotlight: UnRavelled at Miller Theatre of Columbia University

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Experience UnRavelled, a powerful synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, at Miller Theatre of Columbia University on October 23 & 24. This revolutionary theatrical production explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia.

With a cast of 10 actors and musicians, UnRavelled follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity.

Located on Broadway at 116th Street in New York City, Miller Theatre presents UnRavelled for a limited engagement. October 23 @ 7:30 PM and October 24 @ 1:00 PM performances are available.

Single Tickets Start at $20. Created and written by Jake Broder and directed by James Bonas, this limited engagement promises a transformative evening exploring dementia in a new light.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 32 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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