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Spotlight: UnRavelled at Miller Theatre of Columbia University

UnRavelled arrives at Miller Theatre of Columbia University on Oct 23

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Spotlight: UnRavelled at Miller Theatre of Columbia University

Experience UnRavelled, a powerful synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, at Miller Theatre of Columbia University on October 23 & 24. This revolutionary theatrical production explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia.

With a cast of 10 actors and musicians, UnRavelled follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity.

Located on Broadway at 116th Street in New York City, Miller Theatre presents UnRavelled for a limited engagement. October 23 @ 7:30 PM and October 24 @ 1:00 PM performances are available.

Single Tickets Start at $20. Created and written by Jake Broder and directed by James Bonas, this limited engagement promises a transformative evening exploring dementia in a new light.

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