Spotlight: UNRAVELLED Arrives at Miller Theatre of Columbia University on Oct 23
This Fall, see dementia in a new light. UnRavelled comes to NYC.
Experience UnRavelled, a powerful synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, at Miller Theatre of Columbia University on October 23 & 24. Single tickets start at $20.
This revolutionary theatrical production explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia. Created and written by Jake Broder and directed by James Bonas, UnRavelled follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity.
With a cast of 10 actors and musicians—including Lucy Davenport, Andrew Borba, Leo Marks, Tracey A. Leigh, and David Aaron Baker—the production features original music by Mark Grey. Larchmont Buzz writes that "UnRavelled delivers hope, discovery and acceptance," while Metro Silicon Valley calls it a "revolutionary theatrical production."
See dementia in a new light. Performances are October 23 at 7:30 PM and October 24 at 1:00 PM at Miller Theatre of Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, New York City. Learn more about the East Coast Tour and UnRavelled.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Blue Gum, Brooklyn
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (10/09-10/25) PHOTOS
|
54 Below DUELS Volume III: Halloween Edition
54 Below (10/25-10/25)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
|
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)