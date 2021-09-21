Soundscape Theater Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary

Soundscape Theater, a new platform for immersive audio theater, celebrates its first anniversary on Wednesday. The site was founded on September 22nd, 2020, by actor, writer, and sound designer India Stachyra, who wanted to create opportunities for emerging and professional artists alike to make safe, free-to-access virtual projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the unique realm of audio theater. Thus, Soundscape Theater was born.

Since that day, Soundscape has collaborated with over 60 writers, actors and directors in 18 audio plays, and 2 series - Soundscare, an annual Halloween-themed series, and Laughscapes, an "audio comedy festival". "It's been so rewarding and meaningful to experience the growth of Soundscape in the past year" says Stachyra. "I've gotten to meet so many new people in the field and reconnect with fellow collaborators from previous projects. I hope it can continue to expand in the way it has and reach even more audiences, actors, writers, directors and sound designers like myself."

All Soundscape Theater productions are available to stream on YouTube, SoundCloud and Instagram's IGTV. To learn more about Soundscape's artistic process, or to submit a play, visit www.soundscapetheater.com.