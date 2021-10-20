Songs From the New Musical SALOME VS. JOHN To Be Presented At Queens Theatre This Saturday

This Saturday, October 23rd at 6:15pmEST, songs from the new musical, SALOMÉ VS. JOHN by Rebecca Aparicio and Stephen Elkins, will be performed in concert at Queens Theatre as part of the City Artist Corps Showcase.

Rebecca Aparicio is among 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, launched in June 2021 by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

SALOMÉ VS. JOHN is a new bluegrass/folk musical reimagining the story of Salomé through a musical experience that brings the entire audience into King Herod's famous birthday celebration with dancing and drinks, guitars and mandolins. SALOMÉ VS. JOHN is written by Rebecca Aparicio & Stephen Elkins, whose work includes the award-winning musical Pedro Pan, which was developed by New York Musical Festival, Musical Theatre Factory, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, FringeNYC, and was originally commissioned by the Truf Theatre. Additional writing include: Hindsight 2020 (Live & In Color, commission), Legacy (Prospect Theatre), The Garcia Sisters (Red Mountain Theatre, commission), Nora Saves The World (Barn Arts), Sweet Tea & Jesus (Player's Theatre SAS- Best of Fest), and Acceptance (EAT'S New Work Series, Player's Theatre). They are founding members of the Magic Forest Theatre, dedicated to creating new musicals for young audiences. Their band Wild Magnolia can be found on all streaming platforms.

This sneak peak concert features Aparicio & Elkins on vocals, Jake Goodman on piano, Erik Alvar on mandolin, and Charlie Himmel on bass. It is directed by Rebecca Aparicio and produced by Mary McGowan.

Free tickets can be reserved at https://queenstheatre.org/event/salome-v-john/.