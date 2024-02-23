SoHo Playhouse Hosts the 3rd Annual Lighthouse Theatre Series

Are you a young, emerging artist looking for your first Off-Broadway credit? Look no further. SoHo Playhouse will host the 3rd annual Lighthouse Theatre Series: a competition first of its kind.

This spring they’re turning on the beacon to let artists across New York City know to COME THIS WAY! What will this series entail? Oh, the usual—just a collective celebration of the best 15 - 20 short plays, monologues or one-act shows around the town over the course of three weeks this spring.

What are the rules?

They will accept just about anything: short plays, long monologues, a series of monologues, a longer scene from a full length play, your own one-act—anything! They are creatives here, not referees! The only catch is the time limit: the submission (when performed) cannot exceed 30 minutes. And of course, it isn’t you that has to perform—maybe you have a short play you’ve written, and have incredible actor friends who will perform the piece for the series. You create—they showcase. Simple as that.

Who can apply?

Any and all young, emerging artists based in the New York City area that will be here this spring. The age limit is 21 and up; they’re looking for college students, recent grads and people with stories to tell.

Where do I send it?

Each submission costs $20. You can pay your application fee here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1119981. When the application fee is sent, you will receive a confirmation email with further details on how to submit your work. They anticipate a large amount of submissions, and adding a cost to this allows them to know you are serious, while also letting them host your show in the theater for the week.

When is the deadline?

February 29, 2024.

When will the competition take place?

Over three weeks, April 18 - May 7, 2024.

Who decides the winner?

You! And also them. Each selected piece will have three nights to perform over one of the three weeks. Each night, three or four selected pieces will perform. At the end? The audience will vote. After the three weeks are up: They will have the winners. One from each performance group. If they feel like there was one show they just simply can’t let go of…they will pick more. Those winners go on and have the ability to expand their pieces for the next round of performances in June/July. Those productions will also make a portion of box office sales in the second round. There’s more? Yes, from that group an overall winner is picked and that production will have the opportunity to perform as a part of the SoHo Playhouse’s annual International Fringe Encore Series, which includes some of the best productions from around the world.

What will you get?

Other than an Off-Broadway credit, a three night performance of your piece and the chance of extending? The Lighthouse Theatre Series will be an incredible, power-packed few nights of theater. They want to bring talented, young artists together: not only for their benefit to scout talent and be immersed in new work, but to bring you all together…who knows, maybe the next Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover duo will meet and write a show together.

Why are they doing this?

You. They want to know who the next culture-shifting, cutting-edge, brave young artists are in New York City right now. They know how hard it is to get started in this industry, and they believe in throwing your fears to the wind and workshopping your creations. They want to be a home for you to explore your voices, not just now—but always. The Lighthouse Series is just the beginning.



Questions, Comments, and Enquiries? Email SoHo Playhouse at lighthouse@sohoplayhouse.com



For more info on the series go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/lighthouse-series-applications.



SoHo Playhouse’s mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. They’re located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.