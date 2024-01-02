Site-Specific Production DEAD BRAINS: A PSYCHOSEXUAL THRILLER Opens This Month

Performances will run January 17 - February 18.
POPULAR
Dead Brains: A Psychosexual Thriller will open at Feverdream Lounge this month. Performances of the site-specific production will run January 17 - February 18.
Dead Brains is funny, visceral, intriguing, sexy, horrifying and utterly beguiling - all at once. Erik Champney's controversial play comes to Baker Falls in a brand new, immersive production, guaranteed to turn you on and freak you out. A vengeful plan goes shockingly wrong (or does it?) when an artist and his muse target an unsuspecting shoe salesman for a deadly game of cat and mouse.
Among its many honors, "Dead Brains" is the winner of The Kennedy Center's National AIDS Fund/CFDA-Vogue Initiative Award for Playwriting. Please be advised "Dead Brains" contains moments of intense sexuality and violence.
Videos
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18) PHOTOS
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ed Ruscha/ Now Then
The Museum of Modern Art (9/10-1/13)
|2-Week Company Experience
Chevalier Ballet NYC (2/05-2/17)
|A Beautiful Noise
Broadhurst Theatre (12/04-1/01)
|ODD MAN OUT
HERE (1/09-1/16)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ennio Morricone
The Museum of Modern Art (12/01-1/10)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents Alexandre Estrela: Flat Bells
The Museum of Modern Art (11/04-1/07)
|It's A Motherf**king Pleasure
SoHo Playhouse (1/04-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You