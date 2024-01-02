Site-Specific Production DEAD BRAINS: A PSYCHOSEXUAL THRILLER Opens This Month

Performances will run January 17 - February 18.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Site-Specific Production DEAD BRAINS: A PSYCHOSEXUAL THRILLER Opens This Month

Dead Brains: A Psychosexual Thriller will open at Feverdream Lounge this month. Performances of the site-specific production will run January 17 - February 18.

Dead Brains is funny, visceral, intriguing, sexy, horrifying and utterly beguiling - all at once. Erik Champney's controversial play comes to Baker Falls in a brand new, immersive production, guaranteed to turn you on and freak you out. A vengeful plan goes shockingly wrong (or does it?) when an artist and his muse target an unsuspecting shoe salesman for a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Among its many honors, "Dead Brains" is the winner of The Kennedy Center's National AIDS Fund/CFDA-Vogue Initiative Award for Playwriting. Please be advised "Dead Brains" contains moments of intense sexuality and violence. 




