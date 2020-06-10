Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Silver Glass Productions will present CITY SOUNDS on Saturday, June 20th @ 7:00 pm at Zoom online. CITY SOUNDS is a movement-based devised work exploring the sounds of the city during the pandemic, looking at ambulances, silence, birds, thunder, neighbors and the 7 pm holler.

CITY SOUNDS is co-directed by Suzanne Willett, Jacob Louchheim, Broderick Ballantyne, Stephanie Cha, Jennifer Marinelli, Julianna Mitchell, Hannah Carne and Gavin Barba. Willett is a Bridge Award Eugene O'Neill Conference, Women's Works Short Play Lab 2 and Fresh Ground Pepper PlayGround Play Group Finalist. Louchheim is a 2017 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training program. His most recent theatre credits include, Salgado Productions Ragtime, The Viewpoint Collective's My Life Among the Serial Killers, Shellscrape Theatre Company's Insomnia, and SITI Conservatory's Adam and Evie. Ballantyne is a 2016 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training. Recent credits include It's Getting Tired Mildred, The Golfer (winner of IT best ensemble award), Hamlet, The Comfort of Numbers, Chekhov Vaudevillettes and Superposition.

The cast of CITY SOUNDS includes Broderick Ballantyne, Jacob Louchheim, Hannah Carne, Gavin Barba, Jennifer Marinelli, Julianna Mitchell, and Stephanie Cha.

CITY SOUNDS is made possible in part with public funds from the A.R.T.'s Creative Space Grant.

Silver Glass Productions presents

CITY SOUNDS

Saturday, June 20th @ 7:00 pm

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iNfno8rISlyVk09I5vJHlg

Suggested donation: $5-$10 to cover artists costs.

Company: Silver Glass Productions

For additional information visit: www.silverglassprods.org or https://www.facebook.com/silverglassprods/

