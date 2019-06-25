Shining Star Players Announces Summer Production

Jun. 25, 2019  

Shining Star Players Announces Summer Production

Shining Star Players, a youth production company who produces various theatrical works has announced its plans to produce the play, The End Of Summer by KT Curran.

The play tells the story of Max, a teenage girl who is about to embark on her freshmen year of high school. One evening, on the last days of summer, Max hosts an innocent sleepover, while her mother is out for the night. With Max's older brother, Dalton and his buddies also in the house, and limitless alcohol/drugs present, an innocent social gathering soon turns into a night of tragedy.

The End Of Summer is scheduled to play two performances at the 13th Street Theatre on July 24, 2019.

Shining Star Players was founded by Alec Feinsot, who currently serves as the company's Executive Director. Feinsot began the small theatre troupe while still in high school and has gone on to produce/direct four MainStage productions. The End Of Summer marks the theatre company's third summer at the 13th Street Theatre.

Feinsot spoke about his hopes for the upcoming production and its potential impact on the community. "Many teenagers believe they are invincible and above the law, my hope is that this play will open conversations amongst adolescents and their families. This play is written to be an honest depiction of real life situations and I am so excited to bring this powerful piece of writing to life."

Past Productions produced by Shining Star Players include: The Addams Family, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Ghost the Musical: School Edition (NYC Premiere) and Number the Stars.

For more information on Shining Star Players' upcoming production, visit www.shiningstarplayers.com.



