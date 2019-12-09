SheNYC Arts' CreateHER Program To Present 5 New Plays By High School Girls On December 15th

CreateHER will showcase the original works of 9 high-school woman-identifying playwrights and producers on Sunday, December 15th at 5:30pm, at Lululemon Soho Loft (520 Broadway). Now in its second year, CreateHER gives students the opportunity to learn from leading women in the theater industry, while being given the tools to write and produce their own work. The program culminates in a staged reading of the students' short plays.

The educational program of SheNYC Arts, CreateHER strives to expand upon SheNYC's mission of showcasing, supporting, and promoting women-identifying theatre artists. Throughout the free 8-session program, CreateHER participants are guided through the process of creating original work from inception to stage on either a writer or producer track. In addition to the original work the students create, they are given a setting to learn about opportunities that may be available to them should they be interested in pursuing a career in theatre.

The staged reading will include five new plays: Game Over by Ruby Griffin (produced by Isa Barrett), The Support Group by Lily Kaplan (produced by Isa Barrett), Bags by Gates Leonard (produced by Mirei Dominguez), Game Night by Isabel Norris-Howard (produced by Arwen-Vira Marsh), Birds of a Feather by Annabelle O'Neill (produced by Katelynn Kennedy Staggs). CreateHER is co-directed by Hannah Rosenthal, Shira Wolf, and Elisabeth Frankel.

Tickets for CreateHER are available now at www.shenycarts.org/education. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people.





