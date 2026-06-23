Shakespeare Spinoff A MAN CALLED PARIS to Return to The Tank

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Hannah Rae's original play "A Man Called Paris"; a queer and out there take on Romeo and Juliet will return to the stage just in time for Pride. This time, bigger and better than ever, at The Tank!

In A Man Called Paris we get to follow Paris, a 40 year old gay man and professor of classical literature, who is being forced to marry the ruthless Capulet's teenage daughter Juliet, or they will out him to the world and destroy his life and reputation. Paris has just about come to terms with his fate when a dashing stranger, as if straight out of a Nora Ephron movie, crosses his path and suddenly he knows he has to take action. Together the couple devise a plan to free Paris from his bonds and live happily ever after.

Stylistically A Man Called Paris draws inspiration from rom-coms and classical farce. Marquis de Sade would tremble at the language, but the story will tug at your heartstrings.

The cast includes returning actors such as dynamite duo Bonnie Christilaw as Paris and Elizabeth Cooper as The Dashing Stranger as well as Anna Gvodas as Mercutio, Hayley Pace as Lady Capulet and Will Lippman as Lord Capulet and Romeo.

New faces include Alexandra Hess as Juliet, Joseph Bossé as Benvolio, Nick Moseley as Nurse and Jay Learson as Tybalt.

The show is directed by Hannah Rae and produced by Maximilian Johnsson through Kulturkanonen. Show dates include July 1st, 2nd and 3rd at 7pm. Get your tickets here:

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