AND EAT IT TOO Staged Reading to be Presented at The Tank's LimeFest
Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Burstein, Ranana Chernin, Shaina Gilks, and more.
Midnight Snack Productions is remounting their March Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of And Eat It Too by Avery L. Ingvarson as part of The Tank's LimeFest. The reading is on Sunday, August 9th at 9:30pm at The Tank.
Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Burstein, Ranana Chernin, Shaina Gilks, Katie Royse Ginther, Esme Mitchell, Brandy Ochoa, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and Adrian Walker.
Described as a mix between The Boys in the Band, The Exterminating Angel, and No Exit, And Eat It Too follows a long-term friend group through what should be a normal unspecific game night hang, if not for each member bringing in their own self-centered baggage to derail the evening.
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