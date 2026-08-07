AND EAT IT TOO Staged Reading to be Presented at The Tank's LimeFest

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Midnight Snack Productions is remounting their March Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of And Eat It Too by Avery L. Ingvarson as part of The Tank's LimeFest. The reading is on Sunday, August 9th at 9:30pm at The Tank.

Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Burstein, Ranana Chernin, Shaina Gilks, Katie Royse Ginther, Esme Mitchell, Brandy Ochoa, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and Adrian Walker.

Described as a mix between The Boys in the Band, The Exterminating Angel, and No Exit, And Eat It Too follows a long-term friend group through what should be a normal unspecific game night hang, if not for each member bringing in their own self-centered baggage to derail the evening.

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