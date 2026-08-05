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ENTR'ACTE to Open at Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre

Spencer Bellamy and Ben Miller star in Anthony Fusco's drama about mentorship and exploitation.

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ENTR'ACTE to Open at Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre

ENTR'ACTE, a 15-minute LGBTQ One-Act Drama, written and directed by Anthony Fusco, will come to the Queens Short Play Festival. The performance features Spencer Bellamy as Patrick Bently and Ben Miller as Richard Avery.

Driven by loneliness, a young acting coach uses his power to find affection. But when his star student mistakes mentorship for true love, a devastating confrontation exposes the fine line between romance and exploitation.

This production is part of Program G at the Queens Short Play Festival. Queens Short Play Festival brings together new voices and seasoned performers for an afternoon of bold, short-form theatre in Queens. Each play offers a different window into the stories and talent in the community.

Performances will run August 8-22 at The Secret Theatre, 10-10 44th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101.

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