IN A BLIND to Add Performance at Chain Theatre After Selling Out

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Chain Theatre has added an additional performance of 'In a Blind,' a new one-act by New York playwright Eric Conger directed by Youlim Nam, following sold-out performances at the 2026 Summer One-Act Festival. The extra show plays Friday, July 31 at 6:30 PM at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, Floor 4. The production stars Tom Ryan as Sean and Justin Dusenbury as Ryan.

Indiana, 1967. On the eve of the younger brother's departure for college, two brothers lie together in a hunting blind, waiting for deer. As the hours pass, their talk turns to the meaning of a rapidly changing world - and what it holds for each of their futures. What begins as a quiet wait between siblings becomes a reckoning with personal and political difference, leaving us to wonder whether family bonds can survive it.

Eric Conger has had plays produced at the York Theatre Company in New York, the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, Center Theater in South Carolina, and numerous stock and regional theaters. He is a graduate of Wesleyan University and a member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre's Playwrights Unit.

Youlim Nam is a New York City-based multidisciplinary artist from Seoul, Korea, working across theater, film, and performance as an actor, playwright, producer, and director. Her original work has been presented at NYC venues including Chain Theatre, HB Playwrights Theatre, Gene Frankel Theatre, and Theatre Row. In 2026, she was selected as a Resident Artist at HB Studio with her bilingual full-length play 'New Year's Day (Sae Hae), and was thereafter invited as an Artist-in-Residence at the Six Viewpoints Institute Residency at Salisbury University. Recently, she was featured in a July 2026 artist talk moderated by Miryam Coppersmith, Executive Director of thINKingDANCE at HB Playwright Theatre. Nam is a member of Actors' Equity Association, the Dramatists Guild of America, and Axial Theatre. youlimnam.com

Tom Ryan (Sean). Native to Seattle, Tom has been active in theatre since 2016. Studying at Michael Howard Studios from 2019, he continued working in film and theatre, most recently as Nils Krogstad in an off-Broadway production of A Doll's House, and in film projects such as the MGM+ series Let the Devil In.

Justin Dusenbury (Ryan) is an NYC-based actor. Theater credits: Macbeth (Shakespeare on the Sound), Banksy (Schimmel Center), Blackout (Columbia University). Film credits: The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd (Tim Blake Nelson), Awakening of Edwin Lorde (Brian J. Carter), Keturah (Ellie Gravitte). Training: BFA in Acting (Film/TV), Pace University; Michael Howard Studios.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Chain Theatre 2026 Summer One-Act Festival

Remaining performances: Saturday, July 25 at 5:00 PM; Friday, July 31 at 6:30 PM (added performance)

Venue: Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, Floor 4, New York, NY 10018

Photo: Justin Dusenbury & Tom Ryan on stage in In a Blind & photo by Max McMonigle

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