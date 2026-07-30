CUANDO DOS PERSONAS SE INVENTAN to Make NYC Debut at GALLI Theatre

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During the weekend of August 8th and 9th, Telón de Agave will present 'Cuando Dos Personas Se Inventan/When Two People Invent Themselves' in New York City, marking the New York premiere of the play by Mexican playwright Juan Pablo Marín, translated by Juliana Padilla.

Originally produced and developed in Mexico, the play arrives in New York through Raíces, Telón de Agave's program dedicated to creating artistic exchange between Latin America and New York City.

Rather than developing new works locally about Latin American experiences, Raíces focuses on bringing theatrical work developed in Latin America directly to U.S. audiences and providing a platform for further workshopping and presentation in a new cultural context. As a result, Telón de Agave looks to close the cultural bridge for actors and theatermakers.

This bilingual production will feature two distinct casts: a Spanish-speaking cast performing the original text under the direction of Juliana Padilla, and an English-speaking cast performing Padilla's translation under the direction of diana ponce. The production is also backed up by the talents of Rossana Barrera, Adri Cruz, and Abril López Ruiz.

The cast for 'Cuando Dos Personas Se Inventan' includes Italian Disney Channel Star, Camillo Pardi in the role of Cosmo, a young man who falls in love with Mexico City's very own 'Anastasia', Roberta Alaman, taking the lead role of Odisea. The star-filled cast also includes New York City actress Inma Heredia, Mario Mazzotti, previously seen in the Peruvian play 'En El Borde', and the Chilean dancer Inge Hoffens, with Piti Arbetman as Stage Manager.

In the sister production 'When Two People Invent Themselves', we have Zitlali Marcial and Eduardo Ramirez as Odisea and Cosmo, respectively. The cast also includes talents Jeremy Nuñez, the Filipino actress Patricia Soledad, and the Puerto Rican performer Carlos Castro, with Elijah Laurence as Stage Manager.

'Cuando Dos Personas Se Inventan/When Two People Invent Themselves' explores the intimate terrain of human connection, memory, and how we construct one another through storytelling, perception, and love. With minimal staging and a focus on performance and text, the play creates an intimate theatrical experience that explores how the stories we tell ourselves shape our reality.

Performances will take place on August 8th and 9th in New York City's Galli Theatre. Performances in Spanish will take place on August 8th at 5:00 p.m. and August 9th at 8:00 p.m. While performances in English will take place on August 8th at 8:00 p.m and August 9th at 5:00 p.m.

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