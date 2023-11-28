Shadow Box Theatre Reveals Holiday Programming Featuring Family-Friendly Shows and Events

Shadow Box Theatre presents Big Annie, a holiday-themed American Folk Tale on Saturday December 9th at 12pm.

Spend the winter holidays with Shadow Box Theatre and enjoy a festive lineup of family-friendly shows and events. Join in the fun and celebrate the season with magical performances and interactive experiences for all ages.

Shadow Box Theatre presents Big Annie, a holiday-themed American Folk Tale on Saturday December 9th at 12pm, and a Benefit Concert on Friday December 15th, 2023 at 8pm (doors open at 7pm).

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is located at 161-4 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, New York 11432

Big Annie - Saturday December 9th, 2023 at 12pm

Tall tale is right! Annie is a larger than life heroine - a Creole flatboat captain who uses her amazing strength, and the help of the audience and some animal friends, to pull a boat full of toys through a terrible storm one Holiday Eve long ago. Big Annie is an interactive musical puppet show that also includes a Winter Holiday Sing-Along, with songs for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Featuring: Barbados/NYC Dancer and Choreographer, and SBT Co. Member, Gina Mayers, and Actor and Musician, Tommy Montgomery (The Office! A Musical Parody, Off Broadway)

Tickets available HERE

Recommended Ages: 4-8

Shadow Box Theatre Benefit Concert - Friday Dec 15th, 2023 at 8pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Spend an evening with Shadow Box Theatre Company members and friends! Enjoy music and dance performances, light refreshments, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Help Shadow Box recover from the pandemic and continue to enrich the lives of NYC children for another 57 years and beyond!

Featuring: Nationally celebrated and world-renowned talent, including dancer and choreographer Gina Mayers, musical theatre performers Bevin Bell-Hall and Marcus Turnage, pianist and composer Sharp Radway, folk singer and songwriter Greg Alexander, and master percussionist Chief Baba Neil Clarke

Tickets available HERE

Recommended Ages: 12+

Since 1967, Shadow Box Theatre has been the first theatre experience for over a million children from all of the boroughs in New York City. This season, they were invited to be a TYA in residence at Jamaica Center for arts and Learning.

"Shadow Box opens up inside the hearts and imagination of its artists and the audience, the desire to make the world a loving place." - Sandy Robbins, SBT Founding and Artistic Director

Can't make it to Shadow Box's December shows at JCAL? You can still support this non-profit theatre in its continued growth and evolution, providing quality arts education to children all across NYC.




Recommended For You