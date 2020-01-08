Sean DeMers New Play About A School Shooting Comes To IRT Theatre

Prime Number Productions - as part of the 3B Development series at IRT Theatre presents a powerful new play by Sean David DeMers about a school shooting. Faculty Portrait; running March 3 - 23, 2020.

A year after a school shooting claimed the life of his wife, Mr. Y finds himself teaching in the same classroom where the tragedy occurred. As he is interviewed for the school yearbook, Mr. Y and his students revisit the memories of life before and after the shooting. Faculty Portrait examines the strength it takes to face tragedy and pick up the pieces for the good of the community.

"While being emotionally moved by the gun violence and tragedies occurring at an alarming rate, I became fascinated by those people who stay in a community and take a stand against fear," says the emerging playwright. "With Faculty Portrait, I wanted to create a story that talked more about that strength as opposed to sensationalizing violence or anyone's specific experience."

This production is directed by Ariel Francoeur and features a cast that includes Phoebe Holden, Julie Thaxter-Gourlay, Russ Cusick, Shammah Speed Waller, Molly Schenkenberger, and Jessica Nesi.

At IRT theatre, 154 Christopher Street; NYC #3B (third floor). Tickets $15 Tickets Available February 1




