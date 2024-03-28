Sean Casey Leclaire's LEELA: TOUCHING OUR BETTER SELVES to be Presented at TheaterLab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterLab will host Sean Casey Leclaire's LEELA: Touching Our Better Selves, directed by Padraic Lillis. The limited presentation will run May 2 – 5 at TheaterLab.

Sanskrit for “divine play,” LEELA, combines classical sonnets, narrative poetry, stand-up comedy, and gritty townie storytelling to create a dimensionally rich transformative journey. LEELA: Touching Our Better Selves explores themes of mercy, stillness, lust, and power. The 75-minute solo show will challenge the depths of the chaos that we all deal with within our deepest selves.

"LEELA is a reflection of life's complex tapestry—its chaos, beauty, and the relentless focus of understanding and compassion. I am thrilled to share this personal piece with audiences because it's more than just a performance: it's an invitation to explore the depths of our humanity- to laugh, to cry, and ultimately, to touch our better selves. My hope is that each of us finds a mirror in 'LEELA'—a reflection of our complexities, our struggles, and our unparalleled potential for joy and transformation." – playwright/ performer Sean Casey Leclaire.

The creative team includes Katy Atwell (designer), Jonathon Millman (videographer), Cindy Murphy (visual art), Hugh McGinness (web design), Nicole Amaral (stage manager), Meg Gilbert (community outreach), and Laurel Hinton (associate producer).

Performance Schedule & Ticket Information:

Location: Theater Lab NYC, 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor

Dates: May 2nd - 4th at 7:30 pm; May 5th at 3 pm

Running Time: 75 minutes, no intermission

Ticket Prices: General Admission $35 (plus $3.50 fees), Seniors/Students $20 (plus $2.00 fees)

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Bios:

Sean Casey LECLAIRE

(writer/performer) is a poet, playwright, performer, and leadership coach. He is the founding partner of Sean Leclaire & Associates, where he and his colleagues work with global business leaders. His first two books, Hug An Angry Man And You Will See He Is Crying and Mud-Wrestling With My Mind, are now followed by Stumbling Into Joy, making a trilogy of sorts.

Sean's one-man play, Small Town Boys, premiered at the Vancouver Fringe Festival in 2018, and his new play, LEELA, opens with a limited presentation at Theater Lab in May 2-5 in New York. Sean lives in a small-town west of Boston and travels widely.

(director) is the Founding Artistic Director of The Farm Theater. He is an award-winning director and playwright who has worked at all levels of our industry. Padraic has dedicated the last twenty years to the development of new work. He has premiered plays Off-Broadway, Regionally, and at The Library of Congress. He writes for theater, film, and audio scripts. His scripts have been produced internationally. He is published with Dramatists Play Services. As an educator he co-designed Labyrinth Theater Company's education program, taught with NYU's Department of Dramatic Writing, was the Humana Visiting Scholar at Centre College, and the Dayton Hudson Distinguished Artist at Carleton College. He also teaches play development thru The Farm Theater. Padraic is the host of The Farm Theater's Bullpen Sessions podcast. He is a member of the Labyrinth Theater Company and a lifelong Yankee fan.