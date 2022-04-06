Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Saudade Theatre presents the World Premiere of EL COMANCHERO or [The Path to the Kingdom of Heaven], written by company members Filipe Valle Costa, Diogo Martins, and Pedro Marnoto, and co-directed by Pedro Marnoto and Pedro Carmo, in co-production with FRIGID New York. EL COMANCHERO or [The Path to the Kingdom of Heaven] is a surrealistic investigation of the authors' personal experiences as immigrants and friends in the United States.

The play examines the inherent condition of the immigrant, exploring the concept of departure, the expectation of returning to the idyllic home, and the disquiet of a divided spirit: between the memory of what was and what could have been.

Performances of EL COMANCHERO or [The Path to the Kingdom of Heaven] will run from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Kraine Theatre in New York City's East Village. For more information about the show please visit www.saudadetheatre.org/el-comanchero, or purchase tickets at https://www.frigid.nyc.



The play runs 75 minutes and does not have an intermission. Tickets are $25 or are available on a sliding scale. Kraine Theatre is located at 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003. Also viewing the performance live online from home is available at $20 or on a sliding scale.



On opening night, two actors prepare for the performance of a lifetime but the grievances of their shared past as immigrants in the United States steer them away from the job at hand. EL COMANCHERO or [The Path to the Kingdom of Heaven] is the newest original work from Saudade Theatre, and the first play written collectively by Filipe Valle Costa, Diogo Martins, and Pedro Marnoto. Originally written in Portuguese entirely via Zoom due to the pandemic, the authors finished the English-language translation in the Fall of 2021 during Saudade Theatre's first months in residency with FRIGID New York.



EL COMANCHERO or [The Path to the Kingdom of Heaven] is performed by Saudade Theatre Founder and Co-Artistic Director Filipe Valle Costa (Snowfall, FX; Chicago Med, NBC) and Co-Artistic Director Diogo C. Martins (FBI, CBS). The play is Co-Directed by Pedro Marnoto (film: Voices In The Fog) and Pedro Carmo (Breakfast at Tiffany's, Broadway; The Blacklist, NBC). Saudade Theatre's production team includes Producing Director Vanessa Varela, Stage Manager Nicole Amaral (Antony and Cleopatra, Atlantic Theater Stage 2a??), Costume Designer Alexis Forte (Between Riverside and Crazy, Atlantic Theatre), and Lighting Designer Ethan Steimel (The Baker's Wife, Theatre Row).