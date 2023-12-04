Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST Will Be Performed By The Pelican Players

The production runs from December 14th - 16th at The Chain Theatre.
This holiday season, The Pelican Players NYC will present Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST. The production, directed by Barrett Crowder, boasts a stellar cast of New York Talent including Clay Boulware, Allan Hayhurst, Jon Darin and Bonnie Singer.
True West is a true American classic about the struggle of familial relationships and the ideation of the American west. Some of the greatest actors of our time have tackled the roles of Austin and Lee, and the performances delivered by Clay Boulware and Allan Hayhurst, under the direction of Barrett Crowder, will have audiences on the edge of their seats.
The production runs from December 14th - 16th at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th Street, 4th Floor New York, NY, 10018). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here for $25.00, or at the box office.
The show is executive produced by Clay Boulware and co-produced by Christopher Pasi and Emily Lincoff.
