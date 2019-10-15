Sam Shepard's FOOL FOR LOVE Opens In NYC This Week

A Wyoming production of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love comes to New York City for a six-week run, October 17 to December 1. Originally debuted in Jackson Hole under the direction of Obie Award-winning artist Bob Berky, this production of Fool for Love is a quintessential, Western drama that illuminates the dissolution of the American dream. Having departed the wide-open skies and vastness of the Wyoming landscape, the group of actors transitioned to NYC this past September, as the crew transformed an empty Chelsea storefront into a 50-seat theater, replete with a gallery that will house a rotating collection of Western wares, paintings, poetry, dance and artists talks.

Shepard's Fool for Love is heralded as one of the best plays of our time. Frederick C. Waggoner will direct the NYC run with actors Brian Britt, Erin Roy, Frankie McCarthy and Paul Korzinksi comprising the cast. The production features original songs by Zeb Gould of Bowery Boy Blue, who will perform on Sam Shepard's November 5 birthday, accompanying the play in real time.

Fool for Love is produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions and is supported by Chashama's Space for Artists program.

The multidisciplinary installation features plays, poetry, dance, conversations and art exhibited over 8-weeks. The works were created or conceived in the West and are all appearing in New York for the first time; as are some of the artists themselves. Sam Shepard's Fool for Love headlines the residency. www.destinymanifests.com

Roy Productions was founded in 2017 as an arts and entertainment company dedicated to producing daring, creative content that gives consumers permission to break free of formulaic lives, reclaim joy and spontaneity, and remember what it's like to live a wild and unpredictable life. Roy Production's success is defined by discovering life's true beat. http://www.erinroy.com/home-1#/roy-productions

Sam Shepard's Fool for Love

320 West 23rd Street, New York, New York 10011

October 17 - December 1

Thursday - Sunday nights at 7:30pm; Saturday matinees at 2:00pm

Run time is 1 hour and 20 minutes without intermission; Concessions available.

$25 - $50 with Sunday evenings "pay as you will"

Produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions

www.foolforlove.live





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You