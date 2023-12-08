Sam Given's FLINCH To Receive Public Reading At Naked Angels

Join on December 11th at The New School for this captivating story.

Dec. 08, 2023

FLINCH, a new play from actor/playwright Sam Given, will receive its first public reading on Monday, December 11th at The New School in partnership with Naked Angels as part of their 1st Monday Reading Series.

FLINCH is a story about fathers and their very "colorful sons," as well as some family skeletons that definitely belong in the closet. Sam, a larger-than-life actor, busts open the door to his flamboyant childhood, sexual trauma and a puzzling relationship with his stoic Dad, only to discover a deep family secret: Sam's grandfather was a closeted gay man who died of AIDS. Is history bound to repeat itself?

Directed by Ria T. DiLullo of The Skeleton Rep(resents), the all-male cast features Adrian Baidoo (The Inheritance), Ben Batchelder, Ben Freeman, Mike Jankowitz, Ron Palais and Anuj Parikh. Stage directions read by Deana Taheri.

The free reading will begin at 7pm on Monday, December 11th at the Glassbox Theater (Arnold Hall, 1st Floor) at The New School (55 West 13th Street). Doors open at 6:45pm.

 



