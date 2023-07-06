SYRMA, By Carolina De' Castiglioni, To Return For A Reading At The IIC This Month

The Italian Institute of Culture is presenting a reading of the dystopian drama SYRMA, written by award winning actress and writer Carolina de' Castiglioni (The Cumbersome Guest, Getting a Scholarship, FOUND). SYRMA had two previous readings this year, one at CIMA in Soho and the other during the FOCUS Art Fair in Chelsea. A new reading of the play is scheduled for July 12th at 6:30pm at 686 Park Avenue, New York. For tickets, please RSVP at iicny.rsvp@gmail.com indicating "Syrma".

The cast includes Carolina in the lead role, Sofía Figueroa (Wounded, Encanto Immersive Show), Christina Goursky (Beauty Queen) and Seeni Chandran (A Few Good Men). The reading is directed by Lizzy Fruehling (Constellations, Mere Exposure, Watch Me Cool Down).

Fabio Finotti, IIC's Director, said "The Institute is a place for the promotion of the new generations. We are delighted to host Carolina de' Castiglioni. In her capacity as author and actress she embodies the vitality and creativity of our contemporary theater."

Carolina de' Castiglioni describes SYRMA as "a story of hope. It is important to be reminded to listen to our instincts and fight the urge of adapting to societal expectations. Believing in your own path can be a real struggle, especially if it diverges from what everyone else has envisioned for you. Syrma brings this struggle to life."

Founded in 1961, the Italian Cultural Institute of New York is an official branch of the Italian government dedicated to promoting Italian culture in the United States by organizing exhibitions and events and offering cultural services.

Carolina de' Castiglioni is an award winning Italian actress. An NYU Tisch Alumna, she received 5 Best Actress awards from various film festivals. Her work has been praised by BroadwayWorld, ELLE, Vanity Fair, Corriere della Sera, La Stampa, La Repubblica, amongst others. She works between New York and Milan. www.carolinadecastiglioni.com

Lizzy Fruehling is a Brooklyn-based director and writer. She studied theater at NYU Tisch's Meisner Studio and film at Stonestreet Studios. Recent projects include Mere Exposure at The Brick Theater (writer, dir.), Constellations at Playwrights Downtown (dir.), Earth and Sky at NYU Tisch (assistant dir.), Watch Me Cool Down at NYU Tisch (dir.). www.lizzyfruehling.com

SYRMA SYNOPSIS

In the world of Syrma, free will does not exist. In its place are three all-powerful women, The Moire, who determine the life course of each individual. They control these lives with their magical strings, which can be spun (or severed) at whim. But when a mysterious golden string is created, its human counterpart gains a unique ability to choose her own

path. Syrma explores the burden of free will and the cost of following one's dreams.