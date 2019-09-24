SUPERBUNNY Celebrates National Book Month in October

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5), a new musical for audiences of all ages, will be making its premiere at New York Theater Festival's SummerFest in October during National Book Month. This month-long celebration focuses on the importance of reading, writing, and literature--three subjects the Superbunny series holds very dear.

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) opens to a shocking news report about a pattern of crimes that have been striking libraries all over New York City--the culprits have made off with every book, leaving nothing but empty shelves and empty book cases. Thumperino Superbunny's love for books and his unique super powers embolden to take action. "As a super-hero, I am obligated to use my ingenuity and creative thinking to help protect the world from bad deeds and evildoers," he says. But trouble soon strikes when the villain uses Superbunny's greatest weakness against him. Will Superbunny save all of the books or will the trove of valuable knowledge contained in these missing books be forever lost?

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) has book and lyrics by Michael Mackenzie Wills (writer/director of the MAC Award-winning Operation Opera and the Cow Named Cow musicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of the MITF award-winning The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (A Superbunny Christmas). Starring Erik Jonathan Shuler (in his fifth show with Rabbit Hole Theatricks) as Thumperino Superbunny, Matt Haas (Midtown International Theatre Festival's Best Actor) as Felonious Farghoven, Meghan Bailey (original cast album of Bystander) in her Rabbit Hole Theatricks debut as Veronica. Based on the children's book Thumperino Superbunny and the Laser of Doom by Amber L. Spradlin, winner of the 2019 Purple Dragon Fly Award and the National Indie Excellence Award.

The running time is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Showtimes are Tuesday, October 1 at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2 at 6:15 PM, and Saturday, October 5 at 4:00 PM.

THE HUDSON GUILD THEATER, 441 West 26 Street, New York, NY 10001

https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-adventures-of-superbunny-episode-5/

http://rabbitholetheatricks.org

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4254190

For audiences of all ages.





